A cottage-style house with rustic decor

Leigh Leigh
Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Country style house
Today, we are going to visit the most beautiful little wooden cottage that is as sweet as it is savvy, designed by architects PRACOWNIA TUTAJ.

With rustic materials and earthy tones, this stunning family home features splashes of pastel tones, beautiful pieces of art and an integration of design and nature. 

You will see how plants are interspersed throughout the interior design, creating a very natural and refreshing look and feel. 

Are you ready to be delighted?

A little house on the hill

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Country style house
Here we can see just how sweet the home is, resting on a slight incline. Its perch allows for panoramic views of the surrounds.

We can also see how the wooden facade integrates flawlessly with the beautiful nature that surrounds it. The grey roof tiles enhance the natural look and feel. The pastel blue window and door frames add a romantic and quaint finish to the architecture.

The home is surrounded by a stone wall, adding to the rustic design.

A warm welcome

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Rustic style house
The front of the home features a sweet little terrace, which allows the home to spill out onto the exterior space. 

The terrace creates a living area where the fresh air and sunshine can be enjoyed.

We can see how solar panels on the roof ensure that this traditional home is eco-friendly too!

An entrance to be proud of

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Rustic style house
The entrance of the home features a pastel blue door, which welcomes guests into the charming home. A brick pathway, stone walls and gorgeous planters lead the way to the home. 

Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of the home. It should represent the charm and beauty that awaits, just like this one!

Have a look at these 10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance for inspiration.

Stunning interiors

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Living room
The interior space is a fabulous mix of traditional, classic and functional.

The wooden ceiling beams and structures contrast beautifully with the white walls. Natural light flows in through the large glass windows and doors, creating a very light and bright environment.

Do you see how the pot plant adds a natural form of decor?

The warm kitchen

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Kitchen
The kitchen is truly the heart and soul of the home. It features wooden finishes, light wooden cupboards and warm terracotta walls.

A few charming details and accessories enhance the environment, adding charm and colour. 

Couldn't you imagine cooking up a storm in this space?

Natural light

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Living room
In this image, we truly get a sense of how natural light brightens up the interior space, while naturally warming it at the same time. This ideal for the cool, winter months!

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

The gorgeous terrace

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Patios & Decks
If we enjoy back outside, we can see how the wicker furniture makes for a very functional and sweet terrace space. Here the family members can enjoy cups of tea or glasses of wine while admiring the beautiful view that surrounds the home.

The covering of the terrace ensures that this space can be used throughout the year, in most weather conditions!

One last look

Dom Zelwa, Pracownia Tutaj Pracownia Tutaj Country style house
Don't you just want to runaway to this sweet home and escape from city life?

Also have a look at this article: Woodworking: 10 projects that will make you yell wow!

Spring cleaning tasks you can't afford to ignore
Do you want to escape to this wooden cottage?

