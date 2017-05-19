A cottage-style house with rustic decor

Today, we are going to visit the most beautiful little wooden cottage that is as sweet as it is savvy, designed by architects PRACOWNIA TUTAJ.

With rustic materials and earthy tones, this stunning family home features splashes of pastel tones, beautiful pieces of art and an integration of design and nature.

You will see how plants are interspersed throughout the interior design, creating a very natural and refreshing look and feel.

Are you ready to be delighted?