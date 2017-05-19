This timber-frame house is totally terrific

You might be thinking that we have tried a little clickbait activity with you here, but we really haven't, as the interior of this stunning home is so beautiful and well thought out that we had no option but to show you it! In all honesty, we think that the interior designer that curated it is worthy of the genius moniker, as every window has been used to great effect, every piece of furniture adds to the ambience and the fresh and airy resonance. We're not describing this as well as we'd like to be, so come and take a look!
before we dive on in to take a look at the interior, let's just enjoy a moment of appreciating this gorgeous façade! Talk about a modern dream home, complete with all-glass walls and a whopping three floors!
Where do you start with this amazing living room? Decked out in fresh white and with an inherent simplicity to the furnishing, all eyes are firmly on the amount of light that is pouring in, through those fabulous skylights! A white corner sofa was absolutely the right choice for this space!
Can we just stop for a moment and drink in how beautiful this fire is? The perfect contemporary take on a classic woodburner, the stainless steel finish brightens the whole area and creates a natural focal point for everyone sat on the sofa.
Have you ever seen such a charmingly placed dining table? Located right next to the outdoor terrace, the contrast of a dark wood and black piece of furniture, surrounded by white and gorgeous light is just phenomenal. It's been so well lit as well, which is so appealing!
In a home that is mostly white and steel, we have to say that a sudden burst of bright red is such a brave and ingenious move! It instantly changes the tones of the whole house and has made the kitchen zingy, fun and so sociable. This is a design idea that we'd love to be brave enough to steal for our own homes.
Why have a bathroom when you can have the most luxurious, beautiful and calm home spa in existence? We would live in this home JUST so that we could use this bathroom every single day and that's no joke! The slate tiles, amazing layout and brilliant storage all all great but it's that ambience that is hard to beat!
Talk about having an office with a view! What a great way to put the top floor of this home to good use! Sparsely decorated but chic and more than usable, this home office really is the perfect cure for commuting blues!
Walk through the home office and you'll come to this secret little storage room! We are really enjoying the thought of a totally clean and clear home office, which would bring minimal distractions, but a comprehensively organised filing space just next door!
Didn't we tell you that this interior was amazing? For more impressive décor, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 fabulous apartments that blend functionality and style.