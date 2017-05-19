Kitchen decor to fit your personality

Whether you live alone and lead a life of luxury or you are a family person committed to providing for the family, cooking is something shared by all!
If you have a passion for food then you have a passion for a beautiful kitchen. This is the space where you can spend time with friends and family, cook up delicious meals for loved ones or bake cakes or sweet goods for celebrations.
So which type of kitchen is best for your particular type of personality? Today, we are going to find out!
The industrial kitchen has made a fashionable recovery in recent years. Raw materials feature prominently and can be adapted throughout. Opt for wood, stone, iron, copper and use these materials in harmony with ergonomic design and elegant precision.
Here we can see how the raw bricks contrast beautifully with the white and black finishes. The falsely worn furniture creates a timeless and aesthetically beautiful look and feel.
A Bohemian kitchen is sure to put anyone in a good mood!
The sharp tones of the primary colours give energy to the whole room, whether in the form of wall coatings or pieces of furniture.
Here we can also see how the accessories, cutlery and crockery decorate the walls, telling a story of adventures, journeys and memories. This is a kitchen worth investing in!
This minimalism kitchen places food in the center. With clean lines and functional design, there is nothing on display that isn't necessary.
The few touches of colour brighten up the environment, adding luminosity to the space.
White tones enhance the rest!
Scandinavian cuisine is on today's menu!
This design is refined and pragmatic, where slight touches of colour play an essential role.
Duck blue, mustard yellow, salmon pink and pine green play a role in this kitchen, finished by clean white lines. The simple and geometric shapes such as squares and triangles add a dynamic twist to the design.
In three words this kitchen is: sustainability, functionality and reliability. Bold and simple all at the same time!
Modern means new! Forgotten materials can be restored to their nobility.
These sleek black and white tones create a stunning colour block, emphasized by the lacquered and matted worktops.
You'll also notice that the cubic kitchen has been replaced by the beauty of roundness.
This modern kitchen has character and imposes originality.
This rustic kitchen is sure to be the source of delicious and whole some food!
The natural materials including wood, stone and wrought iron make for a stunning design.
What are three items that you can spot that give this kitchen personality?
Also have a look at the best kitchen according to your star sign.