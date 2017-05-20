10 decor ideas to turn your bedroom into a beckoning boudoir

When it comes to interior design, we can't help but be influenced both by our personal tastes and the latest trends in fashion and decor.
The boudoir style is ideal because it is very in vogue at the moment!
Historically, this style was found in a woman's bedroom because of its femininity or could be used in a spare bedroom or living room.
If you enjoy a soft, romantic design then this style should captivate and delight!
Discover below these 10 design ideas inspired by boudoir style.
The boudoir bedroom is often composed of luxury furniture and lavish decor. The idea of integrating a plush and cozy rug that is soft and fluffy is thus very appealing!
Insert a portion of the rug under the bed for a more professional look. Your feet will thank you every time you step out of your bed!
Of course the bed is the main piece of furniture in this space, but to make this room more cozy, we recommend adding a sofa that you can share with your loved ones. There is nothing like being able to curl up on a comfortable chair with a good book!
How can we talk about the ideal bedroom if it does not have a spectacular bed?
First you have to invest in a mattress and comfortable sheets. Next add a headboard to introduce sophistication to the environment. It is remarkable what a difference it can make.
Have a look at 38 of the most original bed headboards ever for inspiration!
Lighting is a huge part of the bedroom design and the true creator of atmosphere and ambiance.
Opt for fixtures that emit a soft light for romantic moments. A great option is to install two lamps on either side of your bed.
Make sure you can reach the light switch though for an accessible and functional design!
A room must be above all, relaxing and peaceful. Avoid including too many bright colours!
Here we can see how a sober palette of colours creates a chic, modern and sophisticated look in the bedroom.
Don't forget that your room must reflect your personality! Art is a simple solution to help you to achieve this effect.
If you want to add a personal touch to your boudoir bedroom, invest in one or two pieces of art that represent your tastes.
The boudoir style is associated with femininity and romance. To create a fresh and romantic look in your bedroom, there is nothing quite like fresh flowers. They spread charm and beautiful smells throughout the room!
To really enjoy a cozy bedroom, invest in high quality textiles. Choose feminine colours and chic styles. For example, a velvet throw would be very appropriate for the bed!
If you want to create a room with timeless style, incorporate classic materials such as as wood. Its naturalness and versatility will make it one of the favourites of the home!
For the bedroom, vintage wood can be especially beautiful.
You can perfect your bedroom boudoir with a few simple touches. Lovely circular mirrors like the ones we see in this image can create a very sexy and personal environment.
Also have a look at these articles:
5 colours for a romantic bedroom