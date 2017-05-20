A Scandinavian-style house with a double garage

Sometimes the most simple of homes can be the most effective.
Today, we are going to show you how!
This project, by architects KUNKIEWICZ ARCHITEKCI, features a Scandinavian design with simple lines, clean finishes and just enough space.
As we explore these images we will witness first hand how style and functionality can work hand in hand.
Shall we take a look?
From this angle, we can see how the home features a simple and clean look and feel with a white facade that is enhanced by light wooden cladding. The grey roof neatly finishes of the look and feel.
The home features a spacious, covered terrace, extending the living area to the outdoors. Don't you love the simple, contemporary and stylish outdoor furniture?
From this angle, we can see how the home features a gorgeous gable roof as well as a more cubic section on the one side.
The fence creates a uniform look and feel with the light wood and white pillars, matching the facade.
Isn't this exterior design just so sweet and appealing?
The front features a double garage, where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly out of sight.
The wooden facade creates a very warm welcome, while introducing texture and tone to the environment.
Don't you love the funky lights, which illuminate the front garden? This makes for a very romantic design!
The interior features the same neutral tones that we saw throughout the exterior but with splashes of blue in the form of cushions, accessories and decor items. This creates a home that is packed with personality and charm.
The open plan design of the home makes for a very engaging space, while natural light flows in through the large glass windows. Remember that an open plan design also makes the home seem that much bigger.
Tip: Use a little kitchen bar or island to subtly separate the cooking space from the rest of the home.
The living room features artwork for charm and personality, a fireplace for function and style and comfortable sofas so that this area can be enjoyed throughout the year for a range of functionalities.
Remember that you can use functional elements, like a fireplace, to bring a dynamic twist to your interior design.
Have a look at these hot fireplaces for the modern house for inspiration.