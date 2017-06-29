(The) Tragically Hip houses perfect for any fan

Any Canadian worth their salt will know who The Tragically Hip, or The Hip, are, as they are one of the country's most popular rock bands that thrive on creating thought-provoking music with a bluesy undercurrent and we thought it might be fun to take a look at some of their song titles and imagine what kind of houses they could relate to! This really is an article for the hardcore fans! We're not going to be focusing on the stories of the songs that we've chosen, as they are so often melancholy topics, but instead, we are going to use the titles to evoke certain images of housing styles and we don't think any of the responsible architects will argue that we've not hit the nail on the head! It's not about the number of bedrooms on offer, this is as superficial as it's possible to get, so let's indulge and enjoy a little bit of frivolous fun!