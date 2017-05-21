2 beautiful homes that take things to the next level

We need to take a moment to appreciate the gorgeousness of Dutch architecture and with that in mind, we are going to show you two fantastic Dutch homes that are setting the bar so high for all other architects! Simple, beautiful and showcasing lovely natural materials, as well as stylishly minimal construction techniques, we just know you're going to love these homes as much as we do, so enough talking; let's start looking!
What we love about this home is that it looks so much like a contemporary twist on a traditional barn conversion, with a low-level profile, long dimensions and simple brick construction. Designed to offer maximum value for money and usable space, this love home has a wealth of interesting features, such as rural wooden doors being used as shutters, amazing gardens and just wait until you see the gable end! We won't keep talking at you, but will just point out a couple more of our favorite features, so come take a look!
next, we are going to show you a smaller, but no less stunning Dutch home, which we think will really appeal to any of you that love a contemporary architecture style. The simple shape of this home has been beautifully accentuated with striated wood cladding and the unbelievably sleek dormer window is utterly brilliant. Add in that awesome industrial front door ands this is such a brilliant hybrid of trendy styles! Let's see a little more!
