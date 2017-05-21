2 beautiful homes that take things to the next level

What we love about this home is that it looks so much like a contemporary twist on a traditional barn conversion, with a low-level profile, long dimensions and simple brick construction. Designed to offer maximum value for money and usable space, this love home has a wealth of interesting features, such as rural wooden doors being used as shutters, amazing gardens and just wait until you see the gable end! We won't keep talking at you, but will just point out a couple more of our favorite features, so come take a look!