Spring cleaning tasks you can't afford to ignore

As well as making sure all of your bed linen is clean and fresh, you might like to give your mattress a little preen as well! A great idea is to turn it, then sprinkle baking soda and a few drops of your favorite essential oil onto it. Leave for an hour or so, then vacuum up! Et voila! A fresh mattress! If you use lavender oil, it will really help your sleep patterns too, so there's a bonus tip for you!

