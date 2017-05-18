Spring cleaning tasks you can't afford to ignore

Spring might be coming to an end, but we bet that you've been putting off the big seasonal clean, in which case, we think you might like to read all about the tasks that you really can't ignore any longer! Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that there are certain cleaning endeavours that seem like a bit of a chore, but will actually make you life a whole lot easier and it's those tasks that we are going to tell you about, right now! Grab your dusters and let's get to work!
Don;t just wipe your kitchen counters and think you're done! Take the time to empty out your drawers and actually audit all your utensils and you'll find that you can free up a wealth of drawer space. Anything dirty or broken needs to go and only keep the things you know you use regularly!
With the best will in the world, bathrooms still get messy and cluttered. When you're tackling your big spring clean, make time to actually organize all of your toiletries and try to pare things back a little. This might be a great opportunity to chuck out old towels as well!
Don't only focus your attention on the inside of your home, as a messy terrace or tatty patio can really undermine all of your efforts. It's always worth digging out the pressure washer to give any exterior wood a good scrub, not to mention walls and furniture as well.
It's staggeringly easy to forget to dust all the things that you have adorned your walls with and we're not just talking about picture frames! Any hanging décor will naturally accumulate some dust, so you need to actually make the effort to get your feather duster in all those nooks and crannies!
Have you ever seen how much dust your books attract? During a spring clean, don;t only run a duster over your tomes, but actually think about giving them a serious reorganization as well. Are you an alphetizer or a color-coder though? That's the question!
Your little ones are a treasure, but wow, their hands seem to get stickier than glue! This is going to get transferred onto all of their toys, so be sure to give everything a good wipe down! Anything plastic and hardy could actually just go straight in the dishwasher, so that's nice and easy!
We all know that a bloody good spring clean needs to include a wardrobe audit! Get all your winter clothes into storage, so you can free up plenty of space for the more summery garments and if you haven't worn something for over six months, perhaps you need to consider actually getting rid of it!
Tea towels, cloths and even sink skirts will all get greasy, smelly and degraded if you don't wash them, so even if you only do it during your big spring clean, at least you'll know it has been done! Don't forget to pop the oven mitts in the washing machine as well!
As well as making sure all of your bed linen is clean and fresh, you might like to give your mattress a little preen as well! A great idea is to turn it, then sprinkle baking soda and a few drops of your favorite essential oil onto it. Leave for an hour or so, then vacuum up! Et voila! A fresh mattress! If you use lavender oil, it will really help your sleep patterns too, so there's a bonus tip for you!
