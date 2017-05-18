Your browser is out-of-date.

Spring cleaning tasks you can't afford to ignore

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living room
Spring might be coming to an end, but we bet that you've been putting off the big seasonal clean, in which case, we think you might like to read all about the tasks that you really can't ignore any longer! Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that there are certain cleaning endeavours that seem like a bit of a chore, but will actually make you life a whole lot easier and it's those tasks that we are going to tell you about, right now! Grab your dusters and let's get to work!

1. Audit your kitchen utensils.

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Don;t just wipe your kitchen counters and think you're done! Take the time to empty out your drawers and actually audit all your utensils and you'll find that you can free up a wealth of drawer space. Anything dirty or broken needs to go and only keep the things you know you use regularly!

2. Reorganize the bathroom.

Casa JC, The Interiorlist The Interiorlist BathroomSinks
The Interiorlist

With the best will in the world, bathrooms still get messy and cluttered. When you're tackling your big spring clean, make time to actually organize all of your toiletries and try to pare things back a little. This might be a great opportunity to chuck out old towels as well!

3. Tidy up the terrace.

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern terrace
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

Don't only focus your attention on the inside of your home, as a messy terrace or tatty patio can really undermine all of your efforts. It's always worth digging out the pressure washer to give any exterior wood a good scrub, not to mention walls and furniture as well. 

4. Dust the wall décor!

homify Living room
homify

It's staggeringly easy to forget to dust all the things that you have adorned your walls with and we're not just talking about picture frames! Any hanging décor will naturally accumulate some dust, so you need to actually make the effort to get your feather duster in all those nooks and crannies!

5. Reorganize all your books.

Escalera de pintor vintage, Ein Mamëll Ein Mamëll Living roomShelves
Ein Mamëll

Have you ever seen how much dust your books attract? During a spring clean, don;t only run a duster over your tomes, but actually think about giving them a serious reorganization as well. Are you an alphetizer or a color-coder though? That's the question!

6. Give the toys a clean.

Ideas para decorar una habitación infantil de estilo industrial. , BEL AND SOPH BEL AND SOPH BedroomBeds & headboards
BEL AND SOPH

Your little ones are a treasure, but wow, their hands seem to get stickier than glue! This is going to get transferred onto all  of their toys, so be sure to give everything a good wipe down! Anything plastic and hardy could actually just go straight in the dishwasher, so that's nice and easy!

7. Give your wardrobe a big clear out.

Vestidor, AG arquitectura Gorris AG arquitectura Gorris Modern dressing room
AG arquitectura Gorris

We all know that a bloody good spring clean needs to include a wardrobe audit! Get all your winter clothes into storage, so you can free up plenty of space for the more summery garments and if you haven't worn something for over six months, perhaps you need to consider actually getting rid of it!

8. Wash your kitchen textiles.

homify KitchenSinks & taps
homify

Tea towels, cloths and even sink skirts will all get greasy, smelly and degraded if you don't wash them, so even if you only do it during your big spring clean, at least you'll know it has been done! Don't forget to pop the oven mitts in the washing machine as well!

9. Freshen up the bed linen.

Textiles para dormitorios infantiles, Nbe Nbe Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Nbe

As well as making sure all of your bed linen is clean and fresh, you might like to give your mattress a little preen as well! A great idea is to turn it, then sprinkle baking soda and a few drops of your favorite essential oil onto it. Leave for an hour or so, then vacuum up! Et voila! A fresh mattress! If you use lavender oil, it will really help your sleep patterns too, so there's a bonus tip for you!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Green and Clean: 12 ways vinegar can keep your house sparkling.

This dynamic modern home will delight you
Are you ready to get on with the big spring clean now?

