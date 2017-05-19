Kitchen war: Canada vs USA!

Erm… can you see this turquoise? WOW! It's so bold to choose a vivid color for the range and fridge, while sticking to bright white cabinets. The proportions of this room are staggering as well and really help to amplify the impact of such a daring hue.

See more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2263620/relish-thi…

Right! Now we've enjoyed some Canadian design genius, let's see what the USA has to offer in return!