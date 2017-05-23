8 Sacrifices you have to make to find an affordable house in Canada

We don't think you need us, or an estate agent, to tell you just what a tricky landscape the Canadian housing market is to navigate right now, so if you are always on the lookout for ways to get on that first rung of the property ladder, stick with us, as we have a host of solutions that could prove to be the difference between owning your own home and renting forever! All of the currently available information seems to suggest that first-time buyers are in a precarious position in terms of being able to afford anything in a major Canadian city, with notable exceptions being Charlottetown, Saint John, Regina, and St. John’s. Halifax and Winnipeg are almost considered affordable, but the really big-hitters are Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver all demanding a massive percentage of post-tax income, just to cover a reasonable mortgage! Ouch! Let's take a look at the issues that could be negotiable and get you on the housing ladder!