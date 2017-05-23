A Micro Home That Has Everything You Need

We really enjoy discovering new and unusual home styles to show you and today, we might just have hit the bizarre house jackpot! An incredible example of a 'mini home', this 250 square feet property is a testament to the adventurous and imaginative spirits of certain architects and once you see inside, you won't even be able to claim that any comfort has been sacrificed! With a working kitchen, pretty bathroom, snug bedroom and surprisingly roomy living area in place, this is a gorgeous home on a small scale and honestly? We would 100% live here! If nothing else, just imagine how low the utility bills must be!
Ok, so when we first saw this little home, we MIGHT have thought that it was a big shed, but a very pretty one, that's for sure! One room deep and only around two wide, there is a lot of character and charm here, not to mention a very sweet façade color! How intriguing!
Can you imagine spotting this home from afar? You'd need to know more about it, wouldn't you? It's just so unusual! It really is a fully functioning house though, as much as you might not actually believe us!
When we say cozy, we don't mean small; we actually mean that there is a lovely and heartwarming ambience to this home! Decked out in a gorgeous plaid, there is a real cottage feel to this charming property and look how well the kitchen and living rooms have been melded here! It doesn't even feel cramped!
With a long countertop and sink behind you and this cooking station to the front, what more could you actually need, in terms of a working kitchen? Choosing a Shaker style installation goes so well with the rural plaid theme as well!
A double bed, tucked away in a charming little wall alcove, is such a gorgeous way to ensure that you can enjoy a decent night's sleep in this home! Essentially a separate little space, we also love the way that an integrated drawer has been included underneath the bed, for extra storage potential!
Don't you just adore the proportions here? Bijou yet spacious and cozy yet modern, this house becomes more of an enigma, the more you see of it!
Just as a quick end note, take a look at this lovely little bathroom! It has such a fun nautical vibe and really does prove that size is certainly not everything! We could very happily undertake our morning ablutions here, every single day!
