The bedroom of your dreams: 7 budget-friendly ideas

Leigh Leigh
MASSERIA - OSTUNI, STUDIOTALENT srl STUDIOTALENT srl Mediterranean style bedroom
Getting a wow effect in interior design does not necessarily involve a huge investment. In fact, it's all about the furniture and decor elements that you choose and how they come together in harmony with one another. Creativity, innovation and customization can go a long way in creating a very unique space full of character and charm.

So how do we achieve this in a bedroom when we have limited budgets? Well, in this room we can really have some fun because it is such an important room and you can choose elements that truly stand out.

So today, we've put together 7 ideas for achieving a functional, cheap and beautiful bedroom.

Shall we take a look?

1. A bed for a well-deserved rest

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping 99chairs BedroomBeds & headboards
99chairs

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

We all deserve a place to rest in peace, which is why the bed is so important. You need to be pampered by your bed from head to toe. Choose the base, mattress and linen very carefully. This is the one element that you need to spend some money but it will last you many years to come.

2. Relaxing walls

John Constable Cloud Wallpaper Wallsauce.com Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper wallpaper,designer,mural,wall mural,classic,traditional
Wallsauce.com

John Constable Cloud Wallpaper

Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com

Painting the walls in your bedroom can allow you to really implement your creativity. Wallpaper or vinyl wall art is also an option.

Use your walls to introduce your personality! You may also be interested in this article: How colours influence your bedroom

Remember when you have beautiful walls, you need little else in the form of decor and design.

3. Smart cupboards

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style bedroom
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

When you don't have access to very much space or budget, make the most of every square inch. Opt for modular cabinets and cupboards and maximize storage. 

This will save space, while modular furniture is economical too!

4. Ad hoc lights

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern style bedroom
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Whether you want romantic lighting or a soft ambiance, opt for lampshades next to the bed. These can be low-budget, but can really enhance the details and design of this space.

Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas.

5. Creative headboard

DECORACIÓN CASA CENTENAREA · DISEÑO INDIANO-MEDITERRÁNEO, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomBeds & headboards
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If you want to customize your bedroom, focus on the headboard. You can use this element to really bring a unique and stylish touch to the environment. 

You can also recycle elements to make a beautiful headboard!

6. Wardrobe corner

Espejos vestidor - Ámbar Muebles, Ámbar Muebles Ámbar Muebles Dressing roomMirrors
Ámbar Muebles

Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles

Use a corner of the room for a small wardrobe, showcasing your beautiful garments. Add a mirror and you'll create a space that feels very personal and sophisticated. 

You'll also be able to see your outfit before you walk out the door!

7. Customize with style

MASSERIA - OSTUNI, STUDIOTALENT srl STUDIOTALENT srl Mediterranean style bedroom
STUDIOTALENT srl

STUDIOTALENT srl
STUDIOTALENT srl
STUDIOTALENT srl

Bring little elements into the bedroom to introduce personality and style, including vases of flowers, vintage trunks or pieces of artwork. These special elements can truly enhance this environment.

Also have a look at this article: 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

Did you find these tips useful?

