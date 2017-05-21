7 Feng shui tips to make your kitchen more harmonious

The kitchen has become a place that is no longer just functional. It is a living space used for socializing and engaging with the family.
Usually when you enter this room, it is a very different experience to the rest of the home. There are smells as well as a lot of effort and love going into recipes and dishes. There is all sorts of energy accumulated in this space throughout the day.
This is where Feng Shui can play a role. This is a philosophy that is aimed at improving quality of life through the design and decor of the home environment. There are some Feng Shui guidelines that can be implemented, creating a harmonious and peaceful environment.
Today, we will focus on the kitchen and look through 7 ways to introduce this philosophy into the cooking space for a modern and peaceful environment.
Shall we take a look?
According to Feng Shui, it is preferable that the kitchen faces the south and is near the front door.
It should also not be connected to a bathroom or toilet.
The energy flows are very important for the Feng Shui doctrine. The kitchen is a room that we use everyday and thus the objects and accessories that we use should be positioned very effectively.
Make sure that elements are grouped together according to functionality, so that they are organized harmoniously.
It is of paramount importance that the kitchen is kept clean at all times. It's an environment where we prepare food, so this is a key element.
Order is essential to Feng Shui. You must develop a habit of keeping all objects and appliances neatly categorized and grouped.
The accessories and decoration in the kitchen should be carefully chosen. You don't want to overwhelm the environment with too many features!
Remember less is more…
Symbolically, knives break bonds. This is why it is advisable to keep them in a drawer.
You should also avoid having a radio, television or telephone in the kitchen, which can distract us from a health life and important family time.
According to Feng Shui, rooms should be light and bright. Natural sunshine is thus key, while there needs to be artificial light in the evenings.
Thus we suggest choosing the kitchen lighting very carefully. You want it to be functional without being too aggressive.
Plants are also a wonderful addition to the kitchen, connecting it to the outdoor spaces. It will create a very refreshing environment!
If Feng Shui appeals to, also look at this article: Feng shui: 10 tricks for a harmonious bedroom.