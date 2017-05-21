7 Feng shui tips to make your kitchen more harmonious

The kitchen has become a place that is no longer just functional. It is a living space used for socializing and engaging with the family.

Usually when you enter this room, it is a very different experience to the rest of the home. There are smells as well as a lot of effort and love going into recipes and dishes. There is all sorts of energy accumulated in this space throughout the day.

This is where Feng Shui can play a role. This is a philosophy that is aimed at improving quality of life through the design and decor of the home environment. There are some Feng Shui guidelines that can be implemented, creating a harmonious and peaceful environment.

Today, we will focus on the kitchen and look through 7 ways to introduce this philosophy into the cooking space for a modern and peaceful environment.

Shall we take a look?