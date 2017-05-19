12 gorgeous ideas for a beautiful bedroom

When it comes to creating a beautiful interior in your home, you know that one room needs to take center stage, right? We're talking about your bedroom, of course! The most personal and expressive room in the entire house, your bedroom absolutely needs to be something special and, having looked at how professional interior designers have injected serious style into their clients' bedrooms, we think that we've identified a few little touches that make an ENORMOUS difference. Whether you try to embrace all of these design ideas or just one, your bedroom will be exponentially more beautiful, so let's take a look and start planning an upgrade project!
Fresh flowers look great, add a touch of romance to a room and make the air smell so much sweeter. What's not to love about that? Just add a bunch of pretty blooms to your weekly grocery shop and enjoy the impact they have!
For a cultured and personal touch, you can't go wrong with a host of wall art that really demonstrates what you're interested in! From paintings to photographs, anything goes and will look wonderful!
For a quick refresh, how about painting one of your bedroom walls in a pretty pastel hue? A simple feature wall in a softly contrasting shade can add so much charm and sweetness to a room, so consider adding some extra pastel touches too, like cushions and curtains!
Want to make your bedroom stand out for ALL the right reasons? Then you simply have to have a bash at making some one-off furniture! A pallet bed would be a great place to start and with a lick of paint, it'll look designer chic!
Simple and subtle décor is never a bad thing, but this is your boudoir that we're talking about, so if you have ever wanted a crystal chandelier, this really is the room to install one in! Just go for it and enjoy a little indulgence!
If a painted wall seems like a fun idea to you but pastels really aren't your thing, how about adding a little beauty of a bolder variety? A super dark wall would add so much glamor and drama, not to mention a cozy ambience.
When all else fails, you know that all-white everything will always look incredible in your bedroom! From bed linen to walls and your furniture, a white finish looks fresh and classic and totally revived.
If your bedroom is 99% perfect as is, you only need to make a small change and we think that a new and exciting accent color could be just what the interior designer ordered! Just look how much the midnight blue has improved the bedroom here!
Nothing makes for a sweet and multifunctional bedroom quite like a little seating area! They always look wonderfully elegant and if you choose some really striking chairs, they will lift the entire space!
If your bedroom feels just a little flat, maybe we need to get literal here and go for some big and fluffy bed linen styles! Faux fur, heavy tog duvets, throw pillows and gorgeous color schemes will all make your bed look like a relaxing haven of comfort!
How about adding some extra functionality to your bedroom, so as to help with an uncluttered and organised aesthetic? A pair of simple yet elegant bedside tables could be all you need to actually add!
Finally, we are giving you the easiest idea of them all! A gorgeous, different and eye-catching headboard will instantly change the look and feel of your bedroom, so don't be afraid to really let your inner interior designer out to play!
