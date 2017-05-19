Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 gorgeous ideas for a beautiful bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
Upper East Side Apartment, Joe Ginsberg Design Joe Ginsberg Design Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to creating a beautiful interior in your home, you know that one room needs to take center stage, right? We're talking about your bedroom, of course! The most personal and expressive room in the entire house, your bedroom absolutely needs to be something special and, having looked at how professional interior designers have injected serious style into their clients' bedrooms, we think that we've identified a few little touches that make an ENORMOUS difference. Whether you try to embrace all of these design ideas or just one, your bedroom will be exponentially more beautiful, so let's take a look and start planning an upgrade project!

1. Always display fresh flowers.

La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Patios & Decks
cs

cs
cs
cs

Fresh flowers look great, add a touch of romance to a room and make the air smell so much sweeter. What's not to love about that? Just add a bunch of pretty blooms to your weekly grocery shop and enjoy the impact they have!

2. Include plenty of art.

Let's Surf Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored posters,poster,palms,surf,sticker,poster,palms,surf,sticker
Pixers

Let's Surf

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

For a cultured and personal touch, you can't go wrong with a host of wall art that really demonstrates what you're interested in! From paintings to photographs, anything goes and will look wonderful!

3. Pretty pastel colors.

Fulham Penthouse, Yohan May Design Yohan May Design Modern style bedroom
Yohan May Design

Fulham Penthouse

Yohan May Design
Yohan May Design
Yohan May Design

For a quick refresh, how about painting one of your bedroom walls in a pretty pastel hue? A simple feature wall in a softly contrasting shade can add so much charm and sweetness to a room, so consider adding some extra pastel touches too, like cushions and curtains!

4. Make some DIY furniture.

Parisian style Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige dots,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Parisian style

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Want to make your bedroom stand out for ALL the right reasons? Then you simply have to have a bash at making some one-off furniture! A pallet bed would be a great place to start and with a lick of paint, it'll look designer chic!

5. Indulge in fancy lighting.

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Pixers

Folk

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Simple and subtle décor is never a bad thing, but this is your boudoir that we're talking about, so if you have ever wanted a crystal chandelier, this really is the room to install  one in! Just go for it and enjoy a little indulgence!

6. How about a bold wall color?

Bedroom Joe Ginsberg Design Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bedroom

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

If a painted wall seems like a fun idea to you but pastels really aren't your thing, how about adding a little beauty of a bolder variety? A super dark wall would add so much glamor and drama, not to mention a cozy ambience.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A touch of chic minimalism.

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

When all else fails, you know that all-white everything will always look incredible in your bedroom! From bed linen to walls and your furniture, a white finish looks fresh and classic and totally revived.

8. A piquant accent hue.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your bedroom is 99% perfect as is, you only need to make a small change and we think that a new and exciting accent color could be just what the interior designer ordered! Just look how much the midnight blue has improved the bedroom here!

9. Put together a seating area.

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern style bedroom
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Nothing makes for a sweet and multifunctional bedroom quite like a little seating area! They always look wonderfully elegant and if you choose some really striking chairs, they will lift the entire space!

10. Invest in opulent bed linen.

apartments in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern style bedroom
Rubleva Design

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

If your bedroom feels just a little flat, maybe we need to get literal here and go for some big and fluffy bed linen styles! Faux fur, heavy tog duvets, throw pillows and gorgeous color schemes will all make your bed look like a relaxing haven of comfort!

11. Fabulously functional additions are key.

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Clean Design

Master Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

How about adding some extra functionality to your bedroom, so as to help with an uncluttered and organised aesthetic? A pair of simple yet elegant bedside tables could be all you need to actually add!

12. Try a standout headboard.

Kid's Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Clean Design

Kid's Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Finally, we are giving you the easiest idea of them all! A gorgeous, different and eye-catching headboard will instantly change the look and feel of your bedroom, so don't be afraid to really let your inner interior designer out to play!

For more brilliant bedroom tips, take a look at this Ideabook: A bedroom design to match your star sign.

A cottage-style house with rustic decor
Are you planning to add a little pizazz to your bedroom now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks