Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Three family-size homes… with plans!

Leigh Leigh
Частный коттедж, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today we are going to explore three gorgeous family-size homes, designed by the Russian architects САДОВНИКОВА НАТАЛЬЯ ЕВГЕНЬЕВНА.

Not only will we show you these stunning homes but we will also explore the architectural plans that go with them. Architectural plans are really important, allowing for the builders, home owners and architects to remain on the same page as to what to expect from the final design. For a family-size home, this is especially important! You want to make sure that there is something for everyone in terms of bedrooms, living space and even the garden.

As we explore these homes, we hope that you will find some inspiration for your own homes!

1. The double-storey home

Дом с панорамным остеклением, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Minimalist house Ceramic
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

This contemporary home is not short of space! It features two-storeys and spreads over a large property. With glass banisters, this home merges interior and exterior spaces flawlessly.

The neutral tones and combination of wood and glass make for an effortlessly chic design.

1. Grand proportions

Дом с панорамным остеклением, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Minimalist house Ceramic
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Here we can see how glass dominates the facade, making for a stunning look and feel. It also allows natural light to flow into the home, creating a light and bright interior.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

1. The ground floor plan

Дом с панорамным остеклением, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Here we can see how the architects have planned for an open plan design, where the living spaces flow into one another. This makes for a very social and interactive ground floor.

1. The upper level

Дом с панорамным остеклением, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

A lot of detail and thought has gone into the upper floor design of the home.

2. The classic design

Частный коттедж из газоблока, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Eclectic style houses
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

This traditional and more classic home is as pretty as a picture. The designers have paid attention to every last detail, ensuring that this home is as charming as it is functional. 

Don't you love how the brick chimney and stone base brings a slightly rustic touch to the facade?

2. Carefully crafted

Частный коттедж из газоблока, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Eclectic style houses
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

From this angle, we can see how the home features a gorgeous little terrace, with durable outdoor furniture that allow the family to really enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

2. The ground floor plans

Частный коттедж из газоблока, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

The home is open plan and spacious, with the kitchen more subtly confined.

2. Going up

Частный коттедж из газоблока, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

The upper level of the home features spacious bedrooms with enough room for everyone.

3. A merge of styles

Частный коттедж, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Classic style houses Beige
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

This home features a mix of country style and modern design. 

The white and stone contrast beautifully, making for a very appealing look and feel. Look at these tips for incorporating stone walls into your home design.

3. Detailed living spaces

Частный коттедж, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

In this plan, we can see how the designers have planned for every position of the furniture in the home. This makes for a very functional design!

3. The upper floor plan

Частный коттедж, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Once again, we can see how the architects have made the most of every square inch. of space. The bedrooms are rather large!

3. One last look

Частный коттедж, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Classic style houses
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Isn't this the most romantic family home that you've already seen? The front terrace welcomes people in!

Also have a look at these 5 modern family homes… and their bathrooms!

Prefab Houses: What you need to know
Which family home would you want to live in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks