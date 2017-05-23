Three family-size homes… with plans!

Today we are going to explore three gorgeous family-size homes, designed by the Russian architects САДОВНИКОВА НАТАЛЬЯ ЕВГЕНЬЕВНА.

Not only will we show you these stunning homes but we will also explore the architectural plans that go with them. Architectural plans are really important, allowing for the builders, home owners and architects to remain on the same page as to what to expect from the final design. For a family-size home, this is especially important! You want to make sure that there is something for everyone in terms of bedrooms, living space and even the garden.

As we explore these homes, we hope that you will find some inspiration for your own homes!