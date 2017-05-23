Three family-size homes… with plans!

Today we are going to explore three gorgeous family-size homes, designed by the Russian architects САДОВНИКОВА НАТАЛЬЯ ЕВГЕНЬЕВНА.
Not only will we show you these stunning homes but we will also explore the architectural plans that go with them. Architectural plans are really important, allowing for the builders, home owners and architects to remain on the same page as to what to expect from the final design. For a family-size home, this is especially important! You want to make sure that there is something for everyone in terms of bedrooms, living space and even the garden.
As we explore these homes, we hope that you will find some inspiration for your own homes!
This contemporary home is not short of space! It features two-storeys and spreads over a large property. With glass banisters, this home merges interior and exterior spaces flawlessly.
The neutral tones and combination of wood and glass make for an effortlessly chic design.
Here we can see how glass dominates the facade, making for a stunning look and feel. It also allows natural light to flow into the home, creating a light and bright interior.
Here we can see how the architects have planned for an open plan design, where the living spaces flow into one another. This makes for a very social and interactive ground floor.
A lot of detail and thought has gone into the upper floor design of the home.
From this angle, we can see how the home features a gorgeous little terrace, with durable outdoor furniture that allow the family to really enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
The home is open plan and spacious, with the kitchen more subtly confined.
The upper level of the home features spacious bedrooms with enough room for everyone.
This home features a mix of country style and modern design.
In this plan, we can see how the designers have planned for every position of the furniture in the home. This makes for a very functional design!
Once again, we can see how the architects have made the most of every square inch. of space. The bedrooms are rather large!
Isn't this the most romantic family home that you've already seen? The front terrace welcomes people in!
