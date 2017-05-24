Your browser is out-of-date.

10 gorgeous homes to inspire your next build

Leigh Leigh
Проект Д-192-327, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
Have you ever dreamed of owning your own castle?

Modern architects and designers are very aware of this. They know how to expertly merge contemporary design with a castle look and feel.

To prove it to you, we've put together 10 designs that look incredibly similar to castles but with all of the modern functions and additions.

Whether you prefer a French style chateau, an English chalet or a stone haven, there is something for everyone!

Let's take a look!

1. Modern cottage

Проект дома + проект интерьера, Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art" Studio of Architecture and Design 'St.art' Scandinavian style houses
Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art"

Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art"
Studio of Architecture and Design <q>St.art</q>
Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art"

This simple and amazing home is ideal for comfortable living, without compromising on style!

The designers have gone for a traditional country design with clean lines and modern finishes. Do you see how effective mixing styles can be?

2. Castle chic

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home is like something out of a childhood fantasy book! The designers have created a very grand overall look and feel, with an interior that is modern and sophisticated.

3. Luxury charm in this country house

homify Ceramic Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern cottage is full of charm and beauty, merging contemporary and classic concepts. Comfort dominates too!

These designers have an eye for detail and believe in an innovative approach to style.

4. Chalet chic

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For some of us, a secluded spot in the middle of nowhere is just what the doctor ordered. What better place to hide away then in this gorgeous wooden chalet?

Nestled under the pine trees, the home features plenty of glass windows throughout the facade, allowing for panoramic views of the surrounds. 

The alpine architecture ensures that the home blends beautifully into the countryside. 

5. Family life in the suburbs

homify Eclectic style houses Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house is a universal solution for those who want to live in a quiet green suburb. 

With plenty of room for the whole family indoors, there is also a spacious garden area for playing, dining or relaxing outdoors with family and friends.

Tip: The more time the family spends outdoors, the less mess indoors!

6. Beautiful French design

Частный коттедж, Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна Classic style houses Beige
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна
Садовникова Наталья Евгеньевна

This amazing design takes on a French look and feel with a very elegant overall design. 

The home features a master bedroom and balcony, a large bay window, a beautiful chimney and a porch. 

Wouldn't this capture your heart?

7. The classic cottage

Эдем_415 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

This inspiring cottage is incredibly refined, spreading over 4465 square feet. It includes four bedrooms, an office, a living room, two-car garage and a swimming pool!

8. Modern house by the lake

Современный дом у озера, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Modern houses
Дмитрий Кругляк

Современный дом у озера

Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

This spectacular project is not only beautiful in the photographs but it is perfect for modern living in real life!

Luxury living has never looked so good. And it's one a lake!

9. The modern wooden house

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Which stylish grey shades, this wooden home is a show-stopper. There are two tiers of elegant windows, a large terrace and plenty of space. Yet the home doesn't look too overwhelming in size.

10. Good wood

Проект Д-192-327, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The designer of this home deserves special praise! The veneer lumber home works with the modern style to create a beautiful home. 

This piece of architecture also spreads over 3487 square feet and features a hall, living room, kitchen, guest bedroom, bathroom, boiler room and dresser room – all on the ground floor!

If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this article: Woodworking: 10 projects that will make you yell wow!

Living room decor: 7 budget-friendly ideas
Which home is your favorite?

