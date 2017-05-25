Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 essential things for a functional kitchen

Leigh Leigh
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

It's important for a kitchen to be beautiful but of course functionality is equally important. A kitchen planner can give you the best advice when it comes to this field. 

Luckily you've come to the right place. Homify has access to some of the top professionals from around the world, which is how we have been able to put together seven essential things for a functional kitchen today. 

Each tip is as fun as the last, while practicality reigns. 

As you get your bearings on a brand new kitchen design, we hope that you learn how to make the absolute most of this stunning design. 

The kitchen tips will delight and dazzle. Shall we take a look?

1. A kitchen island

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

We know that the kitchen island is not for everyone, especially if you don't have enough space available, yet a cooking island is indispensable in today's kitchen. It makes for a stylish design and is very practical. Use it for extra storage as well as an extra surface for cooking or preparing food.

2. Good lighting

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Perhaps the most important tip that we can give you is to opt for good lighting in the kitchen. Yet this doesn't have to be a purely functional design. It can bring beauty and trend into the environment. 

Make sure that you use your funky lights to create an appealing, warm and romantic ambiance. Use lamps or dimming lights if possible.

3. Shelves

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

Struggling to install kitchen cabinets? Why not opt for shelves in the kitchen? 

As you can see in this design, shelves make for a very cozy design. It combines practicality and aesthetic appeal. All you need is a pair of hands, a few planks of wood and a drill!

4. Fresh air and daylight

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Fresh air is a necessity for any room in the house, but in the kitchen it is vital. You should never feel like you are going to faint due to lack of oxygen while you are busy cooking!

Windows and doors are thus very useful. The added benefit is that they allow sunlight to flow into the design!

5. A plant or a vase of flowers

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For cooking, a touch of greenery can go a very long way. Choose perennial plants or flowers that work well indoors. 

If you're worried about maintaining plants or flowers, opt for the artificial variety.

6. A wine rack

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Do you enjoy a glass of wine once in a while? If you don't want to have a complete wine cellar built, this is a great option! It gives your kitchen something special and can allow you to put your wine on display.

Install a wine rack in the built-in kitchen or under the counter tops. 

You can also opt for a modern wine refrigerator to keep your wine nice and cool.

7. A relaxing sitting area

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Kitchen
Principia Design

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

We often find a kitchen combined with a dining room, but a fun and cozy sitting area is not too common. Here we can see how comfortable and functional it is. 

Couldn't you imagine relaxing with a cup of tea in this cushy spot?

Also have a look at this article: Decor ideas for small kitchens.

What's for dinner? Dining room decor ideas from around the world
Which kitchen tips would you choose for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks