8 ingenious houses with floor plans you can copy

As our families grow over the years, those who manage to have a home a large, modern home with two floors are very lucky!
Not only is there ample space for the entire family but there is no limit to the options when it comes interior design and decor.
Today we are going to explore numerous architectural projects with floor plans to boot! These will give us inspiration for our own home designs!
You'll also see just how well-constructed and well-organised a family home can be with the right strategy!
Shall we take a look?
Large, spacious and simply naturally beautiful, this house features four bedrooms and an open plan design on the ground floor. The upper level holds the bedrooms.
The double garage keeps the cars neatly stored out of sight!
What an extraordinary home!
In this project, the architects have opted for a contemporary design that features all of the charm of a country house.
The glass balcony is a luxurious extra, while the upstairs features four elegantly furnished bedrooms.
What more could you want out of a family home than this gorgeous look and feel?
Wow, look at this brilliant roof!
It is so smart yet modest and simple yet it holds five bedrooms. The private rooms on the upper floor are very spacious yet the design is very subtle.
This house may look very simple at first sight, yet if you look at it more closely you will fall in love with its charm. Here the residents are comfortable with their three large bedrooms and a spacious terrace.
These details prove that the house is anything but simple. What's more is that it even has two dining areas – the more formal dining room and the cozy kitchen!
The wooden paneling on this facade integrates this home flawlessly with the natural surrounds. The interior design also leaves nothing to be desired. There are three bedrooms on the first floor as well as a spacious living room.
This home features a wonderful balance between social spaces and private, tranquility.
Don't you love this contemporary home with its clean lines and two-storey design?
This project reminds us of modular design and features three bedrooms, a double-garage and an open floor plan.
Can we just say wow?
Romantic fences, wooden details and earthy tones make for a stylish overall picture. We are big fans of this traditional house, which looks aesthetic and inviting!
The architects have also skillfully integrated three bedrooms, two bathrooms and large living and dining area.
The facade cladding is just the cherry on top!
Finally we come across this unique house, which stands out because it is framed by a spacious garden and wonderful trees. This home features plenty of space including three bedrooms a large garage and a terrace the connects the living area to the outdoors.
This is a home to be enjoyed!
