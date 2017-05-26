Your browser is out-of-date.

15 simple and ingenious ways to decorate the bedroom

Leigh Leigh
Nightingale Decor, Hollywood Hills, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern style bedroom
Decorating the bedroom is an activity that aims to transform the room into a space full of comfort, while still reflecting our personalities and current decor and design trends.

Considering how much time we spend in this environment, it should be a space that is also peaceful and tranquil. 

What's more is that there are always way to improve the bedroom! Whether it's adding a few details here or there or creating an exceptional atmosphere that reflects our personalities by doing a complete overhaul, there are all sorts of tips and tricks for creating a little oasis of style and functionality.

Today, we are going to look at some ideas for creating the most beautiful and modern bedroom environment, without too much effort or money.

Shall we take a look?

1. A photographic patchwork

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO LISBOA, fernando piçarra fotografia fernando piçarra fotografia Modern style bedroom
fernando piçarra fotografia

fernando piçarra fotografia
fernando piçarra fotografia
fernando piçarra fotografia

Celebrate the most important moments of your life!

2. Reuse an old ladder

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment – Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Use it for a bookshelf or hanging space. Creativity on a budget!

3. Fabrics on the wall

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

This is a simple way to create harmony throughout the environment.

4. A lighting special

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style bedroom
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Who said that lamps need to necessarily rest on the table?

5. Paint the furniture

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern style bedroom White
MRS – Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS – Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

Revive your current furniture pieces with a paint job.

6. Earthy tones

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Natural and warm colours create a true haven look and feel.

7. Use your hobby as decor

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

A surfboard or a musical instrument can truly bring character and charm to a bedroom.

8. Ottoman style

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opulent fabrics and soft tones can create a classic look and feel.

9. Small, stylish details

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Use little accessories and details to create a cozy space.

10. Ethnic fabrics on the walls

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

This solution makes for a very attractive and funky space.

11. A reading spot

Proyectos studio Roca, STUDIOROCA STUDIOROCA Modern style bedroom
STUDIOROCA

STUDIOROCA
STUDIOROCA
STUDIOROCA

Create a little niche that can be exploited for relaxation and comfort.

12. Colours and textures

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

This approach is pleasing for just about anyone!

13. Match accessories with floral design

Nightingale Decor, Hollywood Hills, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Go to your florist or nursery to choose flowers or plants that enhance your design.

14. Walls with green tones

Proyecto Palmas, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Sometimes a splash of colour is all you need. 

Have a look at this article: How colours influence your bedroom.

15. Colour, colour and more colour

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

In fact, speaking of colour…

Cottage-style house with contemporary decor
Which bedroom stands out for your personality?

