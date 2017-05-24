Your browser is out-of-date.

What's for dinner? Dining room decor ideas from around the world

Butterfly House, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern dining room
There are a host of interior designers around the world, serving up some utterly delicious dining room designs for their clients and we want to whet your appetite with a few of our favorites today! You'll love how varied the furniture, wall colors and styling is, from country to country and just for fun, we thought we'd add in some fantastic food suggestions to enjoy in each specific space. Are you peckish for some fabulous interior design? Then let's chow down!

1. Canada.

354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Plant,Chair,Azure,Wood,Window,Interior design,Flooring,Floor
Sonata Design

354 Sherwood Blvd

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

With colors inspired by nature taking center stage here, we think you'll be able to picture yourself tucking into a hearty portion of poutine and maybe even a coffee from Tim Hortons!  We might be biased, but Canada really does do nature-inspired decor so well!

See more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2855643/this-impre…

2. Portugal.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

 Caldo verde is firmly on the dinner menu here, what with all the green and white accents that perfectly mirror kale and potatoes, the primary ingredients! Who knew that Portuguese food is so healthy and leads to such stylish dining spaces?

3. Italy.

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style dining room Grey
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

 In a gorgeously classic dining room, with polished wood flooring, muted wall colors and a dramatic glass dining table, you'd be crazy not to stick to dishes from the region that this room is located in! Really though, who doesn't love some risotto, ragu and even a cheeky chicken parmigiana?

4. Russia.

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the shameless decadence of this amazing Russian kitchen and dining room, with white and gold coming together to offer regal design touches. Doesn't it make perfect sense to eat something piquant and bold, such as wareneki (cottage cheese pockets) and maybe even some picked garlic tomatoes as well! ZINGY!

5. Mexico.

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Blimey! Viva Mexico with these brazen and bold wall colors! Talk about the perfect setting for a spicy feast of fajitas, guac and bloat-inducing burritos! Plus, let's be practical about this… you can't eat spicy food in a white room. That's just asking for trouble!

6. Spain.

Suite for Ten, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

When we think of Spain, we picture glorious greenery and rich colours, which is exactly what we see here! A cool retro design really does bring family mealtimes to mind and we don't know about you, but we think that dining table could handle a heavy pan of paella, or maybe even some albondigas (super tasty meatballs).

7. Japan

外ごはんの家, 田村建築設計工房 田村建築設計工房 Eclectic style dining room
田村建築設計工房

田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房

Zen, light, airy and spacious, this dining room is everything we would expect from Japan, especially as it has been kitted out in nothing but natural wood. We certainly wouldn't be opposed to some steaming bowls of ramen, marinated tofu and some yakisoba in this charming spot!

8. USA.

Butterfly House, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern dining room
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Without being too mean, the USA is known for its residents enjoying their food, which is why we love the large proportions and inviting vibe of this dining room. Given that this house is in Carmel, California, we think a good old fashioned American spread of hot dogs, burgers and BBQ would be perfect served here!

For more amazing dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 amazing dining rooms to steal some style tips from.

Two energy-efficient homes that are simply stunning
So...which country's dining room style got you hungry for more?

