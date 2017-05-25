This sustainable renovated house will inspire you

There's a time and a place for dramatic homes that overshadow the landscape, trust us, we love them, but when a quiet respect for nature and a more understated approach is wanted, we can't help falling in love with amazing homes that seek to bed into their settings and that's exactly what we are going to show you today! The architects that curated the development of an existing corner house here had a stringent brief and we know you won't be disappointed by the results.

Dating back to 1962, this home was given a super cool overhaul and accepted an attic conversion in a bid to garner as much interior space as possible. As we all know, you can't ever really have too many bedrooms! With a desire to embrace a more beach house aesthetic, you'll find great swathes of natural wood throughout and the white exterior really does lend a costal feel as well, but appearances were not the only concern here.

Sustainable design was of the utmost importance to the owners, which is why durable materials have been used, en masse. Untreated Iroko, a strong wood that never needs to be painted, has been used for important frameworks, such as windows, while Douglas wall panelling, also left untreated, will age beautifully and protect without hesitation. Even the roof has a story to tell, comprising of waste material from the flax industry.

Let's take a look at this astonishingly beautiful home and see how well aesthetics and ethics can really come together, while disappearing somewhat, into nature!