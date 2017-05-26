The white house that defies convention

We all know that shabby chic has been big news in terms of interior design for a while now, but we have found the absolute mother load here! far from just having a few whitewashed pieces of furniture, this home is an embodiment of the style from the outside, in! Seriously, the interior designer that curated this home has a clear and defined obsession with the shabby chic aesthetic and we know that you are going to be utterly blown away by how fresh, cozy and sweet this entire home feels. Why don't you come with us now and drink it all in?
We wonder if you're like us and picture cute little cottages filled with shabby chic designs, rather than stately mansions? If that is how you thought, then that's all about to change, as just look at this magnificent property! Large, almost colonial in design and utterly beautiful, the white exterior wood cladding adds such a country charm, but just you wait until you see the inside!
Have you ever seen a living room like this one before? The white and gray color scheme has been so perfectly accented with rugged wood and warm brown tones and what about that ceiling? Curved, wood-covered and painted with a whitewash? This is everything shabby chic should always be, if you ask us!
This hallway though! Light, bright and so wonderfully furnished in terms of minimal design, this really is what we'd love to see every time we walked through the front door! It would have been so easy to decorate with a more lavish scheme, given the proportions of the house, but this simple approach has really made the most of the space!
Landings are often a little overlooked in terms of gorgeous design, as they are transitional areas, but in this home, they have been injected with cohesive style and so much light! The use of endless amounts of white wood have created a shabby chic meets beach home feel that we are so enchanted by!
Well, you can't doubt that this kitchen sees a lot of amazing food and happy times, can you? There is such a tangibly enjoyable ambience here and yet again, the natural and white wood theme has been drawn through. The little rustic touches, such as a hanging pan rack, bring such a family home vibe to life and we are fast becoming obsessed with this property!
You knew that this house was going to really go to town when it came to the master bedroom, didn't you? Well here is the proof! Bright white everything has created an undeniably calm and relaxing space and a few nautical touches here and there have really tapped into the coastal design aesthetic. We've never wanted a four-poster bed more, after seeing this one!
Not that this home needed any extra fabulous features, but the inclusion of an aged wood terrace really is the cherry on top of the already delicious sundae! We love the inherent simplicity that mirrors the internal aesthetic and think you'd really struggle to decide whether you wanted to be indoors or outdoors on a sunny day!
For more fantastic home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This gorgeous home fits the picture of South Beach style.