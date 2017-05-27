8 Fantastic kitchens under 22 square feet

When it comes to the kitchen, 22 square feet is a very generous amount of space. What's more is that it can be decorated in all sorts of ways, depending on our needs! You can create a warm and functional environment that gives you the freedom to really get creative in the cooking space!

So, let's get inspired by the suggestions from our top professionals today and discover 8 fantastic kitchens that are all around 22 square feet in size.

You will see how beautiful and elegant a spacious kitchen can be.

Shall we take a look?