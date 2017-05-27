Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Fantastic kitchens under 22 square feet

Leigh Leigh
Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to the kitchen, 22 square feet is a very generous amount of space. What's more is that it can be decorated in all sorts of ways, depending on our needs! You can create a warm and functional environment that gives you the freedom to really get creative in the cooking space!

So, let's get inspired by the suggestions from our top professionals today and discover 8 fantastic kitchens that are all around 22 square feet in size. 

You will see how beautiful and elegant a spacious kitchen can be. 

Shall we take a look?

1. Country chic

The Park Kitchen Nottingham by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Park Kitchen Nottingham by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

This country chic kitchen is decorated in a very sophisticated design with rustic touches, including the warm wooden floor. The retro style chandelier and natural light decorate this environment flawlessly. 

This kitchen is ideal not just for the country home but for the sophisticated urban environment too!

2. Modern and colourful

Cucina Piana LACCATA LUCIDA, gentili group gentili group KitchenStorage
gentili group

gentili group
gentili group
gentili group

If we love colour, then we can certainly fall in love with this cheerful kitchen and its red tones. This is a very modern kitchen that is characterized by a functional use of space.

3. Long and narrow

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The area of 22 square feet can also be stretched across a long and narrow space. This is when the professional design experts are really in need! They can assist with creating a functional design so that the room doesn't look too cluttered or crowded.

4. Industrial style with a large kitchen island

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern kitchen
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

How do you not fall in love with this space?

This industrial-style kitchen features all sorts of shades of gray and is characterized by a large island in the middle of the space. This is a functional composition that is ideal for large families.

5. Industrial-style with a small island

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If we prefer to more have more space in the center of the kitchen, opt for a smaller kitchen island.

In this design, we can see how the small kitchen island works beautifully in the industrial-style kitchen. The pale colours and natural light only further enhance the beautiful and spacious design.

6. Fresh and bright

NEUTRO SU NEUTRO, Emanuela Orlando Progettazione Emanuela Orlando Progettazione Modern kitchen
Emanuela Orlando Progettazione

Emanuela Orlando Progettazione
Emanuela Orlando Progettazione
Emanuela Orlando Progettazione

In this kitchen, we can see how the large windows enhance the cooking area while the large kitchen island makes for a functional and stylish design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modern and functional

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

This modern and functional kitchen is very impressive with its elegant composition and combination of light and dark tones. 

The double pendant lamps show how style and functionality work hand in hand!

8. Minimalist and well-equipped

Collezione M_22, Meson's Meson's KitchenSinks & taps
Meson&#39;s

Meson's
Meson&#39;s
Meson's

If you like to express your creativity in the kitchen, then opt for a functional and minimalist design like we see here! With plenty of storage space and clear, sleek counter tops, this environment is flawless.

Have a look at this project for inspiration: Kool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs.

29 corner sofas for every living room
Do you agree that 22 square feet is the perfect size?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks