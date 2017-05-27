8 Fantastic kitchens under 22 square feet

When it comes to the kitchen, 22 square feet is a very generous amount of space. What's more is that it can be decorated in all sorts of ways, depending on our needs! You can create a warm and functional environment that gives you the freedom to really get creative in the cooking space!
So, let's get inspired by the suggestions from our top professionals today and discover 8 fantastic kitchens that are all around 22 square feet in size.
You will see how beautiful and elegant a spacious kitchen can be.
Shall we take a look?
This country chic kitchen is decorated in a very sophisticated design with rustic touches, including the warm wooden floor. The retro style chandelier and natural light decorate this environment flawlessly.
This kitchen is ideal not just for the country home but for the sophisticated urban environment too!
If we love colour, then we can certainly fall in love with this cheerful kitchen and its red tones. This is a very modern kitchen that is characterized by a functional use of space.
The area of 22 square feet can also be stretched across a long and narrow space. This is when the professional design experts are really in need! They can assist with creating a functional design so that the room doesn't look too cluttered or crowded.
How do you not fall in love with this space?
This industrial-style kitchen features all sorts of shades of gray and is characterized by a large island in the middle of the space. This is a functional composition that is ideal for large families.
If we prefer to more have more space in the center of the kitchen, opt for a smaller kitchen island.
In this design, we can see how the small kitchen island works beautifully in the industrial-style kitchen. The pale colours and natural light only further enhance the beautiful and spacious design.
In this kitchen, we can see how the large windows enhance the cooking area while the large kitchen island makes for a functional and stylish design.
This modern and functional kitchen is very impressive with its elegant composition and combination of light and dark tones.
The double pendant lamps show how style and functionality work hand in hand!
If you like to express your creativity in the kitchen, then opt for a functional and minimalist design like we see here! With plenty of storage space and clear, sleek counter tops, this environment is flawless.
Have a look at this project for inspiration: Kool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs.