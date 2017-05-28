Your browser is out-of-date.

This family home is utterly grand!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Classic style houses
Russian architects are really taking things up a notch right now and today, we're going to show you a spectacular mansion home that epitomizes the true meaning of luxury! What staggers us more than the epic proportions of this home is how comfortable, cozy and family-orientated the inside is, as the grandiose facade has been perfectly balanced with a more understated interior. We know that you'll love the fresh finishes, cool color scheme and pretty heritage touches, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself! Be prepared for some serious bathroom envy though, as we have fallen head over heels for the one featured here!

It might be grand, but don't you see something really homey in this facade? The arched windows add such an old skool glamor, despite the house being new.

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Classic style houses
What a fabulous entrance hall! Filled with light and pretty little touches, it must be a wonderful welcome home, every single day!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Talk about a cozy and intimate dining room! We might have expected something more glitzy, but this country chic styling is such a delight!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Dining room
WOW! Finished in white, this kitchen has a fresh and cool feel, not to mention more storage than we ever expected. Honestly, this could be a country cottage, not a Russian mansion!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Kitchen
This sitting room is charm personified. Delicate colors, sweet wallpaper and luxe drapes have created a wonderfully pretty little area that feels so intimate.

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Living room
Spin around in the sitting room and you see just how fabulously antique furniture has been put to use. This cream color palette is just so neutral and calm!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Living room
This home is just so adaptable! Cool and fresh in the summer, it can be instantly transformed into a warm and snug space, just by lighting a real fire! Wonderful!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Living room
The perfect little adult-only hideaway, this office is gorgeous and demonstrates how seamless the neutral design palette is throughout every room. What a lovely work space!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Study/office
The joy of this master bedroom is the simple yet striking symmetry. There is just such a reasoned and well though out adherence to proportion here, which must make for a great night's sleep.

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Classic style bedroom
We warned you that this bathroom is something special and here's the proof! Looking every inch the beautiful heritage space that we expected, the traditional suite items are a triumph!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Classic style bathroom
If you try to tell us that you know of a teen that wouldn't adore this bedroom, we'll be very surprised! Pretty but also grown up, it feels so personal and yet matches the rest of the house as well!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Nursery/kid’s room
Talk about a nursery with a whole lot of love in it! The pretty pastel tones are quite literally perfect for a little one's bedroom and those drapes? Stunning!

Дом в поселке Ильичевка, ANIMA ANIMA Nursery/kid’s room
For more gorgeous Russian architecture, take a look at this Ideabook: This Russian-designed home is a modern marvel.

Would a home like this fulfil your property dreams?

