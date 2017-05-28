This family home is utterly grand!

Russian architects are really taking things up a notch right now and today, we're going to show you a spectacular mansion home that epitomizes the true meaning of luxury! What staggers us more than the epic proportions of this home is how comfortable, cozy and family-orientated the inside is, as the grandiose facade has been perfectly balanced with a more understated interior. We know that you'll love the fresh finishes, cool color scheme and pretty heritage touches, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself! Be prepared for some serious bathroom envy though, as we have fallen head over heels for the one featured here!