10 Canadian living rooms with unique personalities

Adding a little personality to your property's interior is key to making sure your house really feels like your home and if one room needs some personal style, it's definitely your living room! Think about it and you'll realize that that a lounge is a very sociable spot that guests will always encounter, so who wants to risk a bland or uninspiring look? Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a bold and dramatic living room is absolutely an investment worth making, so why not come with us now as we show you 10 of our favorite styles? We think they'll be something for everyone here!
It might be small, but this living room proves that any space can easily accept some fabulously bright color and if you choose bespoke furniture, you can make it work with the proportions of the room!
This white and gray living room is stunning, but it has been brought to life even more thanks to the inclusion of a vibrant accent color! Yellow and gray always look terrific together!
Large and sumptuous sofas, rustric wooden tables and pretty lamps have created the ultimate in country chic living rooms here! It looks so sunny and sweet, yet cozy and comfortable too!
The modernist style of this room is astounding on its own, but has been perfectly softened with a few retro pieces of furniture. It always amazes us when a room can look contemporary and timeless, all at the same time!
Wow! It's brilliant how inviting and chic this cool living room is! There is such a calm and relaxing feel at play here and a few little teal accessories have added comfort while not overshadowing the clean look!
Yes to everything featured in this living room! A fluffy rig, textured fireplace and patterned cushions make the space so dynamic, but with a classic color palette, nothing feels too overkill or novelty. Fabulous!
Here's a living room for all of you highbrow types that would rather admire a piece of art than watch the television! Super minimal and understated, we love how a little fiery touch has been added, in the form of that daring rug!
Is this a living room or a conference space? The coffee table is simply fantastic, with such long proportions, and a unique approach to seating is so funky! We love the idea of everyone having their own armchair!
Chevrons, mustard yellow, gray and smooth material are all really key features that point to a seriously Scandinavian influence and we love the results! It's so sunny and chic and sociable to boot!
There's a little bit of everything in this living room, which has created the ultimate in hybrid spaces. Retro furniture, bright colors, white walls and cool art really do tap into the best of every design genre!
