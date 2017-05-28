A house that's fun for families

We often find ourselves thinking that architecture should get back to the days of being fun and this is one home that has taken that to heart! The architects that created this fantastic and playful property had such a good handle on what a family needs, in order to enjoy a house, rather than just living in it, and there hasn't even been any compromise in terms of chic styling either! You honestly won't believe the central feature of this home, which hangs directly above the living room, so come and take a look at some pictures and see if this could be a home to inspire your next build! We don't want to overshadow the genius design touches here, so we'll just give you a little into to each snapshot and leave you to draw your own conclusions!