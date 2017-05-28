Your browser is out-of-date.

A house that's fun for families

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects Scandinavian style houses
We often find ourselves thinking that architecture should get back to the days of being fun and this is one home that has taken that to heart! The architects that created this fantastic and playful property had such a good handle on what a family needs, in order to enjoy a house, rather than just living in it, and there hasn't even been any compromise in terms of chic styling either! You honestly won't believe the central feature of this home, which hangs directly above the living room, so come and take a look at some pictures and see if this could be a home to inspire your next build! We don't want to overshadow the genius design touches here, so we'll just give you a little into to each snapshot and leave you to draw your own conclusions!

You can't get away form the fact that this house has serious presence! We are particularly loving the external green wall, which beds it into the landscape perfectly.

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects Scandinavian style houses
Can we take a moment to really appreciate the mix of black and natural wood on this modern facade? What would you call this look? Gothic Scandinavia?

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects Scandinavian style houses
Picture windows are such a perfect addition and prevent the black expanses from looking too all-encompassing! Genius!

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects Scandinavian style houses
The contrast between the two shades here is so dramatic! Never mind the fairytale setting, it's the pale and dark materials that are the star of the show!

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects Scandinavian style houses
The interior plan shows how lovely the interior space is and how well divided. If you peer really closely, you might even be able to spot out favorite feature…

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects
IT'S A PLAY NET! Wow! What an amazing feature to add to a play floor! It's official; we need one of these in our own homes, for the adults!

Дом в уровнях, Snegiri Architects Snegiri Architects Nursery/kid’s room
For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Grand design meets family home.

Would you and your family have a lot of fun living here?

