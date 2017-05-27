29 corner sofas for every living room

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a corner sofa is not only a stylish addition to a living room, it can be a practical one too! In a large space, a corner sofa can effectively divide the room and offer a clear definition of different functional areas and in a compact lounge, it can make the most of available space and offer maximum seating potential. We know that everyone has different tastes and color schemes to take into account, so how about you sit back and relax, while we show you a whopping 29 designs that are as comfy as they are cool? Get ready, as here come the pictures!