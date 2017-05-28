7 steps to a dream studio apartment

Over the last few years, there has been a major reduction in the size of apartments, particularly in large cities. The increasing population demands have lead to a need for modern architecture to be space-savvy and innovative.

The studio apartment is thus born! These little open plan homes are a great solution for single people or young couples and are far more practical and cost-effective than the other options out there.

So how do we deal with the space constraints? Today we are going to look at solutions from the top architects and interior designers in the world. They will teach us how to create comfortable, warm, welcoming and functional living space.

So let's take a look!