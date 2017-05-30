The cozy wooden house in the forest

Today, we are going to explore a cozy single-family dwelling that is built on an idyllic forest property in Russia. It features a beautiful balance between rustic and modern, with all of the comforts that a family could possibly need.

Designed by architects ОЖОГИН СЕРГЕЙ this home brings together so many different elements, creating a very unique and appealing home.

Once you explore this cozy wooden house in the forest, you'll never want to leave!