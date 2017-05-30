The cozy wooden house in the forest

Today, we are going to explore a cozy single-family dwelling that is built on an idyllic forest property in Russia. It features a beautiful balance between rustic and modern, with all of the comforts that a family could possibly need.
Designed by architects ОЖОГИН СЕРГЕЙ this home brings together so many different elements, creating a very unique and appealing home.
Once you explore this cozy wooden house in the forest, you'll never want to leave!
From the back of the house, we can see a blend of trend and tradition clearly at first sight.
It features a bright, wooden facade and a covered terrace as well as various natural stone elements. The picturesque windows partly open, allowing for a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces.
Thus modern and rustic work in harmony.
From the front of the house, we can see that the building is warm and welcoming yet private and secure.
The windows ensure panoramic views of the surrounds, while allowing natural light to flow into the interior space. With such beautiful surrounds, how could you not want to see the beautiful landscape at all times?
Inside the home, attention has been paid to every detail. Natural country house charm has been integrated with modern design. The focus is clearly on natural wooden materials, which gives the interiors a contemporary and puristic touch with clear silhouettes and straight lines.
The open plan design creates a spacious look and feel, allowing light to flow through the home. On the upper level, we can see how an airy and light-flooded the space is.
Here we can see how the open plan kitchen and dining area radiates warmth and a natural look and feel while the wood makes for a very inviting environment.
The bedroom is also all about wood. The colour palette is very discreet while the furniture is classic and elegant.
There is no need for too many accessories or decor items because the wood is the star of the show. The room thus radiates peace and serenity.
Have a look at these tips for integrating wooden elements into your home.