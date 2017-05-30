Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 things to make your living room stylishly stand out

press profile homify press profile homify
4BHK Interior, Ghar360 Ghar360
Loading admin actions …

You want your living room to really stand out as a haven of style and taste, right? Then you need to think about adding in a few piquant accessories and decorative touches that will keep your guests talking for days! Some of the most effective additions are simple, almost understated pieces that will prove to be timeless, such as matching lamps, but others are a little more… out there! Come with us now as we show you a host of ideas, direct from some of the best interior designers around. We think you'll be inspired to give your living room that little extra touch of glamor before you've even gotten to the end of the article!

1. A pair of large, statuesque lamps will always make your living room look more put together and grand. Plus, the ambience is easier to control!

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

2. A bit of natural light goes a long way in any space, so always look to install blinds and/or curtains that can easily be opened up to draw in some sunshine.

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern living room Glass Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

3. Eclectic collections can make for really fun living rooms. Think of this technique as a way to display your life experiences, up on your walls!

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

4. We are all accustomed to tucking our stairs into hallways, but they look phenomenal in a living room! There's just something almost bohemian about the effect!

WHITE TREE , Artichok Design Artichok Design Living room White
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

5. A few paintings will always liven up and otherwise plain living room, but don't feel like you have to be reserved. If you want to create an entire gallery wall, you do it!

Living Room Wall Paper Ghar360
Ghar360

Living Room Wall Paper

Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

6. Plenty of wood will bring a natural warmth and richness into a living room and depending on where you use it, can really craft a theme for the space. Don't you love this tropical haven?

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A statement feature can be anything that catches your eye and pleases you, visually. With that in mind, why not go on the hunt for something large and quirky and make it the central feature?

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

8. Texture and color are vital for a truly spectacular living room. Getting the balance between fashion, function and comfort right is always tricky, but sumptuous fabrics make it a lot easier!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Soft neutral tones might not sound groundbreaking, but in a living room, they create a natural warmth and coziness that is always appealing. Don't forget a fluffy rug though!

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

10. Individual seating for everyone creates a more unique and compartmentalized living room, which is so hot right now! It's all about using those corners more effectively, so grab a few armchairs and enjoy!

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

11. A stunning floor is a must in every living room! It need to be comfortable underfoot, hardwearing and gorgeous to boot! We are suckers for real wood flooring!

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern living room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

12. Layered design is enjoying a surge in popularity right now, as it uses neutral bases and a gradual approach to decorating to create a complex and cohesive design. In essence, it's a natural evolution of a room, demonstrated in accessories!

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

13. Bold contrasts never fail to add in a touch of contemporary cool to a living room. There's just something so perpetually modern about monochrome furniture, don't you think?

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Living room
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

14. Plants and flowers will make even a really plain room come to life! Get a good mix of potted and cut varieties, so you can keep the look changing every week!

Pudding sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue sofa,velvet,living room,blue
Loaf

Pudding sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

15. A feature wall is a great way to give your living room some serious oomph! If you don't have a natural contender, you could consider building a stud wall to work with!

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern living room
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

For more great living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Cool corner sofas for every living room!

Prefab Houses: This Clever Design Allows You To Expand
Which of these ideas is the finishing touch you've been looking for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks