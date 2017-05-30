15 things to make your living room stylishly stand out

You want your living room to really stand out as a haven of style and taste, right? Then you need to think about adding in a few piquant accessories and decorative touches that will keep your guests talking for days! Some of the most effective additions are simple, almost understated pieces that will prove to be timeless, such as matching lamps, but others are a little more… out there! Come with us now as we show you a host of ideas, direct from some of the best interior designers around. We think you'll be inspired to give your living room that little extra touch of glamor before you've even gotten to the end of the article!