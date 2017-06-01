These brick homes are all kinds of beautiful

Today we are going to explore a tile series by ITA POLAND S.C. and see how it is used in different homes and scenarios, no matter what style, size or specification.

These tiles are hand-molded and created in a hot furnace with clay carefully chosen with the utmost quality. These tiles, which look like bricks, come in different shades, colours and tones. They are very unique and guarantee a slightly rustic and appealing look and feel.

Shall we take a look?