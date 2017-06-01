These brick homes are all kinds of beautiful

Today we are going to explore a tile series by ITA POLAND S.C. and see how it is used in different homes and scenarios, no matter what style, size or specification.
These tiles are hand-molded and created in a hot furnace with clay carefully chosen with the utmost quality. These tiles, which look like bricks, come in different shades, colours and tones. They are very unique and guarantee a slightly rustic and appealing look and feel.
Shall we take a look?
Here we can see how beautiful these tiles look when used for a facade, creating a very charming country-style design.
Paired with stone and wooden finishes, there is a stunning mix of materials, textures and tones.
Don't you love the pale colour of these bricks?
This facade features a slightly more red shade, adding a modern and refreshing touch to the look and feel of the home. The wooden finishes are slightly darker while the windows interspersed throughout the facade break up the red brick tones.
Do you see how the front garden enhances the look and feel?
This kitchen features wooden cabinets and beige tiles, with a simple brick wall for a rustic and warm touch to the environment.
The wood and brick contrast with one another flawlessly, making for a kitchen that invites and delights all at the same time.
You don't need to overwhelm an environment with brick. A touch here or there can really enhance an environment.
Brick is used in combination with white, modern walls in this part of the home, creating a charming balance between modernity and rustic elements.
Do you see how the light illuminates the details of the brick?
This kitchen features brick walls throughout, which contrast with the white cabinets for a clean look and feel. The white cabinets create a light and bright environment, while the clean lines and modern finishes complement the stone-looking bricks.
A plant adds a dash of charm!
In this living area, brick dominates, working with the wooden floors to create a very warm and appealing interior environment. Earthy tones and warm colours are very appealing!
These bricks are painted white for a very modern and appealing interior space. You don't have to keep the bricks raw!
And low-maintenance too!
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: An award-winning brick house with unique decor.