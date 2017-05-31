A reno project that exudes class and sophistication!

When you see how utterly stunning these home renos are, you'll want to know a lot about the incredible architect that oversaw the project, which is why we thought it would be a great idea to tell you a bit about them! In operation since 1991, Jane Thompson Architects have completed a range of fabulous residential, commercial and intriguing projects, including a meditation centre. The philosophy of the firm states that each project should reflect the aspirations, program requirements and means of its client, should enhance its surrounding built and natural environment, and should explore enduring architectural qualities of form, proportion, space, colour, light and material and we think you'll agree that this home absolutely does that!

Come and take a look at two beautiful home, accented with traditional elements and fabulous colour and if nothing else, be sure to enjoy the beautifully embellished hallway!