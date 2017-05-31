Your browser is out-of-date.

Canadian bedrooms to steal ideas from!

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist bedroom
Oh Canada… no, we're not going to sing the whole national anthem here, but we ARE going to say how impressed we are by a host of the stunning bedrooms that interior designers are creating in our fabulous native land! Style and comfort just go hand-in-hand in every one of these rooms and we know you're going to see wealth of design tips that you're ready to steal and put to good use! We'll point out something that we think is worth copying in each of these bedrooms, but don't let that be a prescriptive suggestion! If you see something we've missed, let us know and go to town with making it work in your own bedroom!

1. A feature wall, behind your headboard, makes suer that all eyes are focussed towards the bed, which should be the star of the show!

53 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Cabinetry,Building,Furniture,Comfort,Drawer,Wood,Bed frame,Chest of drawers,Textile,Interior design
Sonata Design

53 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

2. Adding a bench to your bedroom is a great way to increase the functionality and will stop you taking a nap, when you put your shoes on!

427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Furniture,Building,Comfort,Window,Azure,Wood,Fixture,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring
Sonata Design

427 Canals

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

3. If there's only one room that a large amount of floral detailing can work really well in, it's your bedroom! So pretty and feminine, not to mention fresh!

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Furniture,Building,Property,Window,Plant,Comfort,Cabinetry,Wood,Lamp,House
Sonata Design

12 Tommy Prince Road SW

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

See more of this gorgeous home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2796820/trendy-int…

4. Pictures, hung directly above the bed, make for a really personal art installation and somehow, make your bed look just that little bit grander.

121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Table,Picture frame,Comfort,Plant,Azure,Wood,Bed frame,Chair
Sonata Design

121 Hillcrest Drive

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

5. We can't recommend some bold bed linens enough! Grab a few luxury sets, with high thread counts, and enjoy how different colors can impact on the room and your mood!

Private Residence, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Cabinetry,Property,Comfort,Window,House,Wood,Bed frame,Lighting
Sonata Design

Private Residence

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

6. You can't go wrong with a white and gold color scheme! The white can be your base neutral, with gold accents creeping in to give a luxurious feel!

Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Modern style bedroom White Furniture,Comfort,Wood,House,Textile,Building,Shade,Floor,Architecture,Interior design
Douglas Design Studio

Bedroom

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

See more from this super property, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2485402/fall-in-lo…

7. A bold dose of a primary color is one way to make sure that your bedroom never feels gloomy! Sunshine yellow has to be our favorite right now!

Beach Master Bedroom Collage Designs Modern style bedroom Wood Yellow
Collage Designs

Beach Master Bedroom

Collage Designs
Collage Designs
Collage Designs

8. Make more of your view, by placing your bed in a position to take advantage of it, even when you're laying down. You'll feel restored by the rays of sunshine flowing over you in the morning!

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take a closer look at this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2030944/this-histo…

9. Make the space work for you! This mezzanine bedroom has mastered the art of installing low-level furniture and shapely windows, to prevent the space from feeling claustrophobic. It's just cozy!

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist bedroom Building,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Wall,Automotive design,Hardwood,Wood stain
Greenmoxie Magazine

Greenmoxie Tiny House

Greenmoxie Magazine
Greenmoxie Magazine
Greenmoxie Magazine

You won't believe this home, so be sure to check it out, in full, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2008377/this-tiny-…

A reno project that exudes class and sophistication!
Did you spot a motif or two you'd like to copy?

