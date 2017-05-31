Canadian bedrooms to steal ideas from!

Oh Canada… no, we're not going to sing the whole national anthem here, but we ARE going to say how impressed we are by a host of the stunning bedrooms that interior designers are creating in our fabulous native land! Style and comfort just go hand-in-hand in every one of these rooms and we know you're going to see wealth of design tips that you're ready to steal and put to good use! We'll point out something that we think is worth copying in each of these bedrooms, but don't let that be a prescriptive suggestion! If you see something we've missed, let us know and go to town with making it work in your own bedroom!