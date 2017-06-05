Give your bathroom the wow effect with these decor ideas

Whether you are looking for a country chic bathroom with wood or a modern bathroom with smooth white ceramic… this is the article for you!

Today, we want you to be seduced by the charm of retro patterned tiles floors or minimalist design with faux marble. Because there are so many alternatives and options when it comes to creating a bathroom with an incredible ambiance and a sense of peace and tranquility.

The trick is to choose the right materials – and then everything including the furniture and the style will fall into place.

There are some basic rules, however, when it comes to creating a trendy bathroom with the right materials. That is why we have put together seven stunning examples so that you can see what works well where and why!

This is an article not to be missed. You'll quickly learn how to create a very stylish environment that is in vogue with all of the right materials!