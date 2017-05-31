Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small houses to stoke your homeownership dreams

Leigh Leigh
가평 네모정자집, 리슈건축 리슈건축 Modern houses
If cannot wait to set up a life in the suburbs, you should have a good idea of what you want for a home! 

Even if your home is small, you can create a dream home to start a new life. This is why today, we've put together 10 small houses to show you just how beautiful starting a new life can be.

Each of these projects is as different as the last, but they all show just how stunning architecture and design can be. In fact, the smaller the home, the more creative and innovative the architects have to be.

Let's take a look!

1. Small but flawless

This traditional Asian cottage is perfect for the modern family. 

It looks like a neat, small cottage but it features all of the functionalities that a family would need. The mix of modern and traditional also makes for a truly beautiful home. 

Don't you love the mix of wood and smooth, white walls?

2. Small but stylish

DreiRaumHaus, +studio moeve architekten bda +studio moeve architekten bda Minimalist house
This elegant design was built on a budget, showing just how stunning innovative architecture can.

The small house features a simple and stylish design, with spacious, open plan rooms. The glazing throughout ensures that sunlight flows through the interiors at all times.

This is a warm and inviting home for a young family.

3. Simple does it

Woning te Vreeland, ScanaBouw BV ScanaBouw BV Modern houses
This small home features a modern facade with stucco, partially decorated with natural wooden cladding. It is perfect for the suburbs!

A caveat is embedded in the roof with a metallic finish, ensuring that this home sticks out from the rest with its industrial chic touch.

4. Budget house for a small family

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
This 21st century design features a modern cottage with cleans lines and simple, white tones. It is designed specifically for comfort in the city and even features its own backyard!

5. Eco-friendly house in nature

Maison lumineuse et écologique. , ARTERRA ARTERRA Eclectic style houses Stone Grey
ARTERRA has designed this house for the suburbs, ensuring that it integrates flawlessly with the nature that surrounds it. It features a modern and minimalist style, while the stone cladding adds a rustic touch.

Do you see how different styles can integrate?

6. Mini-house in the forest

Recreatie woning, 2by4-architects 2by4-architects Modern houses
This project features a mini-hotel for those wishing to escape from traffic and pollution. Here you can enjoy the calm waters of the river and feel at one with nature.

Couldn't you imagine spending the weekends in this modern masterpiece?

7. The sleek home with country interiors

青木平の家, 岩川アトリエ 岩川アトリエ Modern houses
This budget-friendly project features a clean, white facade, an elegant wooden carport and a paved area for the children to play.

The country-style interiors match the gorgeous little garden that surrounds this home.

8. Cottage-style townhouse

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
This home is located on a tiny plot, yet it looks spacious and expansive. The designers have used vertical height to their advantage, while combining brick with wood to integrate different styles, tones and textures. 

Have you ever seen such a cozy home?

9. Eco-house

maison F, Lode Architecture Lode Architecture Houses
This eco-house is one of our favourite projects. The designers have paid very careful attention to detail and made the most of every square foot.

If you like the idea of an eco home, you'll love this project: This Eco-Friendly Home Soaks Up The Sun.

10. Budget design

가평 네모정자집, 리슈건축 리슈건축 Modern houses
Made with simple white plaster, this home is very budget-friendly yet its look and feel is gaining popularity across the world. 

This is an ultra-modern home with a balcony and terrace, integrating interior and exterior spaces flawlessly.

Which home would you want to live in?

