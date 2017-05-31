10 small houses to stoke your homeownership dreams

If cannot wait to set up a life in the suburbs, you should have a good idea of what you want for a home!

Even if your home is small, you can create a dream home to start a new life. This is why today, we've put together 10 small houses to show you just how beautiful starting a new life can be.

Each of these projects is as different as the last, but they all show just how stunning architecture and design can be. In fact, the smaller the home, the more creative and innovative the architects have to be.

Let's take a look!