The family home that got a charming facelift

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
Today, we have a real treat for you, as we are going to show you a centennial old house that has been modified and renovated specifically for use as a comfortable family home and when you see the inside, you are just going to die! While the facade is utterly spectacular and has a tangible old world charm, the interior has a natural warmth and elegance that is impossible to ignore, so we have no option but to tip our cap to the interior designer that curated it. Just wait until you see the mix of traditional and modern motifs in the bathroom… it will stagger you!

Those colours though!

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
Just look at the way this totally wooden facade has been livened up with a gorgeous lemon and teal color scheme! While the age of the house itself can't be questioned, the modern hue choices really bring a new dimension of style and charm into play!

Such homey charm.

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
It might be because the sun is setting in this picture, but this home has such a warm and stunning vibe. We particularly love the super sociable terrace at the rear here, not to mention the generous garden that would be perfect for children to enjoy in the summer!

The wonder of wood!

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
We did warn you that the interior here would give you all of those cozy feelings and here's the proof! A cacophony of natural wood just picks up all of the warmth of the flowing light and creates a fabulously rustic and chic home. This really goes to prove that you can't have too much of a good thing!

Look at the light flow!

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
In every picture, we are staggered by the charming light flow and this hallway is no exception! A striking central wooden staircase offers a sturdy focal point, but with so many windows drenching the area in sunlight, there are no dark corners to contend with. This space just looks and feels like a family home.

A little industrial touch.

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
Walk up the stairs and you find yourself on a super open landing and what a surprise to see the boiler so exposed! Even more shocking is the fact that it doesn't actually look unappealing! If anything, it simply offers a super element of contrast against the rich warmth of all the wood!

The bathroom you have to see!

CASONA LOS BAJOS, Moraga Höpfner Arquitectos
Rich wood and natural stone have created a fantastically charismatic and inviting practical space, but the addition of a contemporary suite has really turned things up a notch! We love the smooth, sleek lines that offer such a juxtaposition against the rustic materials. Divine!

For another stunning family home, take a look at this Ideabook: The Perfectly Unpredictable Family Home.

Would your family enjoy living in a home like this one?

