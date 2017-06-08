Tasty country kitchens to sink your teeth into

If you're thinking about transforming your kitchen, then you absolutely need to consider embracing a country aesthetic! Cozy, warm and such a family-friendly style, country decor creates an instantly homey and pleasing vibe, but don't assume that you have to have a rustic cottage home in order to make it work! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that a country kitchen can work in even the most contemporary of properties and actually, is a great way to add in at least one tangibly cozy space that the whole family can enjoy spending time in and wow, the variety of colors and motifs that can work in a country kitchen is phenomenal! It's not all cream cabinets and wicker baskets you know, although that IS a key part of the look, so come with us now as we show you 20 of our all-time favorite spaces! We won't teach you how to suck eggs by pointing out the best parts of each kitchen, we'll simply let you enjoy the rooms in their own rights!