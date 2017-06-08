Your browser is out-of-date.

Tasty country kitchens to sink your teeth into

press profile homify
Character oak kitchen, Churchwood Design Churchwood Design Kitchen Wood Wood effect
If you're thinking about transforming your kitchen, then you absolutely need to consider embracing a country aesthetic! Cozy, warm and such a family-friendly style, country decor creates an instantly homey and pleasing vibe, but don't assume that you have to have a rustic cottage home in order to make it work! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that a country kitchen can work in even the most contemporary of properties and actually, is a great way to add in at least one tangibly cozy space that the whole family can enjoy spending time in and wow, the variety of colors and motifs that can work in a country kitchen is phenomenal! It's not all cream cabinets and wicker baskets you know, although that IS a key part of the look, so come with us now as we show you 20 of our all-time favorite spaces! We won't teach you how to suck eggs by pointing out the best parts of each kitchen, we'll simply let you enjoy the rooms in their own rights!

1.

Oak island Bordercraft Kitchen
Bordercraft

Oak island

Bordercraft
Bordercraft
Bordercraft

2.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

3.

Casa de campo en Galicia, Oito Interiores Oito Interiores Kitchen
Oito Interiores

Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores

4.

Pippy oak island kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak island kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

5.

Кухня "Очарование Прованса", Елена Марченко (Киев) Елена Марченко (Киев) Kitchen
Елена Марченко (Киев)

Елена Марченко (Киев)
Елена Марченко (Киев)
Елена Марченко (Киев)

6.

French farm house blue, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Kitchen Wood Blue
Auspicious Furniture

French farm house blue

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

7.

Квартира в деревенском стиле ЖК "Рублевское предместье" , Studio Onion Heads Studio Onion Heads Kitchen
Studio Onion Heads

Studio Onion Heads
Studio Onion Heads
Studio Onion Heads

8.

Wren Cottage, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Kitchen
Askew Cavanna Architects

Wren Cottage

Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects

9.

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

10.

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

11.

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

12.

Georgian manor, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Georgian manor

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

13.

Mediterrane Landhausküche "Avignon" Hellblau Weiß, Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim Kitchen Solid Wood Beige
Villa Medici – Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim

Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim
Villa Medici – Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim
Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim

14.

The Glass House Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Glass House Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

15.

The Meadow Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Meadow Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

16.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17.

Подмосковное кантри, «Студия 3.14» «Студия 3.14» Kitchen
«Студия 3.14»

«Студия 3.14»
«Студия 3.14»
«Студия 3.14»

18.

Краснодарский кантри., Студия Маликова Студия Маликова Kitchen White
Студия Маликова

Студия Маликова
Студия Маликова
Студия Маликова

19.

Городской прованс, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Kitchen
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

20.

Das VITA Haacke-Haus - Erfülltes Leben ohne Barrieren, Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Kitchen
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

To see some more awesome kitchen styles, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Rustic Kitchens That Roar.

The Smart Wood home you'll want to live in
Did you spot a beautiful kitchen that you can't live without?

