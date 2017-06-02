This home dazzles with a big, bright interior

If you're a fan of beautiful, bright and eclectic design, you are seriously going to fall head over heels in love with this phenomenal German home! The architects that designed this home had such an innovative grasp on using natural light as an interior design tool that it is almost unbelievable, but the owners have really out their own stamp on the building too, with inspired decorating choices. Just wait until you see the staggering ceiling heights and bespoke bookshelves; you're going to go wild for them!
Have you ever seen a white house look so chic? There is a tangibly European style at play here and we love it! We think this home is a really contemporary imagining of a traditional chalet home, with plenty of wood on show and such beautifully vaulted ceilings!
Take another look at this rear facade and you'll notice there is a charming terrace in place, with fabulous outdoor seating that is ready to use! You can also see, from this angle, that the house comprises of two shapely elements and we need to get inside to see how they work together!
Just look at how incredibly sunny and bright this home is! With more glazing than you can shake a stick at in place, every nuance of sunlight is being brought into the home and makes such a dazzling display! The double ceiling height really adds to the atrium-like proportions as well!
The way the kitchen, dining room and living area all blend into one incredible flowing space is just so inspiring! With neutral white walls everywhere, there was plenty of scope for adding in exciting decor choices and the owners didn't shy away from that! Look at that floor to ceiling built-in bookshelf and holy cow, is that a mezzanine as well??
Despite this clearly being a really contemporary home, finished in bright white, just look at the way some well-chosen antique furniture has been integrated into it! Stripped wooden floors and rustic farmhouse furniture looks utterly fantastic!
Well this is a mezzanine like no other! A perfectly charming little separate seating area, this is the ideal location for some intimate relaxation, while still being able to keep an eye on what's happening on the lower level. You have to love the antique sofas as well! WOW!
