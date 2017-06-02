Kitchens with a perfect pinch of colour

Anyone can have a stylish kitchen, just ask any professional kitchen planner, but if you want to make yours stand out in a crowd, you simply have to consider adding a bright splash of color! If you're wondering how you can do that without totally overshadowing your existing scheme, come with us now, as we show you some absolutely fantastic ideas that are ripe for copying! Don't feel bad about emulating someone else's kitchen though… don't you know that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?