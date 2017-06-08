The family home with a refined rustic soul

Designed by Berlin-based architects LK & PROJEKT GMBH, the home that we are going to explore today is very different and very unique.
Made with wood and stone, it is a rustic dream yet its interiors are incredibly modern and contemporary. It envelopes you in warmth and charm right from the get go and is a wonderful example of what the difference between a house and a home is.
George A. Moore once said,
A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.
Today, we will find out exactly what that quote means!
From the get go, we can see that this home is incredibly soulful. The stone facade works in harmony with the wooden features to create a very welcoming and warm design.
The large glass windows and doors ensure that sunshine flows into the interior space while the spacious terrace extends the living area outdoors, connecting it to the nature that surrounds it.
The home doesn't just feature a mix of materials, textures and tones – it also features a mix of styles. Here we can see how the clean modern lines work in harmony with the more rustic materials, making for a very unique and stylish home.
Don't you love the contrast between the horizontal lines of the wooden timber and the geometric patterns made by the stone?
If we head into the modern interior space, we can see just how contemporary it is with its neutral tones, smooth black furniture and steel finishes. This complements the raw materials of the walls, floors and ceiling.
We can see for ourselves how natural light flows in through the large glass windows and doors. This makes for a very warm and appealing home.
The lighting throughout the interior also serves to enhance every detail and design, illuminating the raw materials.
The home features an open plan design, which makes for a very spacious and social indoor environment. We can see how the kitchen connects to the dining area and the living room, separated subtly by a large kitchen island.
A kitchen island is also wonderful in that it creates a casual space for family and friends to gather around, especially if you add some bar stools. It also adds storage space and an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food!
Here we get to see a 3D view of the architectural plans for the house. We can see the open plan living spaces and how these flow into more private bedroom and bathroom areas.
We can also see how the large glass element at the front of the house truly connects it to the exterior space, while making for a beautiful aesthetic design.
There is plenty room for the whole family in this house!