The family home with a refined rustic soul

Designed by Berlin-based architects LK & PROJEKT GMBH, the home that we are going to explore today is very different and very unique.

Made with wood and stone, it is a rustic dream yet its interiors are incredibly modern and contemporary. It envelopes you in warmth and charm right from the get go and is a wonderful example of what the difference between a house and a home is.

George A. Moore once said, A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.

Today, we will find out exactly what that quote means!