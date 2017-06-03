Your browser is out-of-date.

Pretty patios and decks ideas for your home

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture
garden is one thing, but adding a gorgeous patio or terrace will instantly transform it into something super special and enjoyable, all year round. Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that a garden without a patio or terrace is simply going to waste, as where will you sit and enjoy all of your beautiful blooms? If you need some inspiration to get your creativity flowing, come with us now, as we have found a host of lovely installations that will finish any garden off to perfection!

1. Love the wooden terrace the matches the main body of the house here! So cohesive!

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
See more of this Canadian project, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2263570/this-cozy-…

2. Small and shapely, this divine deck is a lovely little social hangout area.

Patios, Terraces and Decking, Unique Landscapes
3. Is this a terrace or a living room? SO cozy and relaxing!

Landelijke achtertuin met stoer paviljoen, Van Mierlo Tuinen | Exclusieve Tuinontwerpen
4. Oh hang on, HERE'S the living room patio design! Just look at those lights!

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos
5. A gravel terrace with hardwood furniture is a simple yet stylish classic!

homify Country style garden
6. The all-in-one terrace! With somewhere to sit, a place to cook and plenty of lighting, this patio is a dream!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

7. Teak decking is a luxury choice, but so worth it! Look at that rich tone!

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa
8. Rugged stone slabs, wicker seating and a hand-built firepit have made this a charming patio with a difference.

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire
1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

9. Sometimes, all a patio needs is a flat surface, some comfortable chairs and a banging view!

Exclusieve bostuin met waterloop en infinity-pool, Van Mierlo Tuinen | Exclusieve Tuinontwerpen
10. The holiday vibe of this terrace is incredible! Love the inset flowerbeds that add a little nature back in!

Jardim das Artes, GOMA Arquitetura
11. An asymmetrical shade, simple bistro furniture and bustling raised planters all look so beautiful here.

homify Modern Garden
12. Why overcomplicate things when some sleek paving slabs and stylish furniture are all you need?

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging
RHS Cardiff 2015

13. How about a patio that leads out into a much wider terrace fee? From hardwood to gorgeous gravel! These cushions are killing us too!

Moradia Estoril/Estoril Residence, 3L, Arquitectura e Remodelação de Interiores, Lda
14. Did you know that decking is actually fairly simple to install, so you could create the perfect patio, all on your own? This one would make us very happy!

Titelbild, Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
15. For all-weather garden enjoyment, this rugged stone terrace, complete with grill AND cover is our idea of alfresco heaven.

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Burlington Residence

Does this terrace tick all the right boxes for you? See more of it here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2551010/this-renov…

Are you determined to lay a patio ahead of summer now?

