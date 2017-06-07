Home renovation: A 1930s home gets an energy-efficient update

This is no ordinary transformation project and must have put the architects in charge under serious pressure to perform, but they really rose to the challenge, as you'll soon see!

An original 1937 settler's house was massively adapted to account for modern needs, with extensive interior redesign work being carried out, alongside a quiet respect for the exterior facade, which saw it being left relatively untouched. A one-storey annex and a garage have both been added and finished in a contemporary concrete style, but it's the opening up of interior rooms that has made the most dramatic difference. With all practical spaces located over one level, the more private spheres have been isolated perfectly, but the energy-efficient credentials here are fantastic as well and worthy of some attention, despite not being able to physically see them! Smooth concrete construction houses fantastic insulation and the roof is also concrete, meaning that effective cooling in summer is possible, alongside heat retention in the cooler months. The design team also highlights that the house is ’… heated with a wood pellet heater, which is prepared for connecting a water-fired stove and a solar system. Comprehensive comparative calculations in the planning phase regarding the construction costs with regard to balancing between conversion and cultivation as well as a demolition and new solution have resulted in a clear added value of utilization quality and areas for the cultivation solution which have also been confirmed in the execution.’

