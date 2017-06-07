Home renovation: A 1930s home gets an energy-efficient update

This is no ordinary transformation project and must have put the architects in charge under serious pressure to perform, but they really rose to the challenge, as you'll soon see!
An original 1937 settler's house was massively adapted to account for modern needs, with extensive interior redesign work being carried out, alongside a quiet respect for the exterior facade, which saw it being left relatively untouched. A one-storey annex and a garage have both been added and finished in a contemporary concrete style, but it's the opening up of interior rooms that has made the most dramatic difference. With all practical spaces located over one level, the more private spheres have been isolated perfectly, but the energy-efficient credentials here are fantastic as well and worthy of some attention, despite not being able to physically see them! Smooth concrete construction houses fantastic insulation and the roof is also concrete, meaning that effective cooling in summer is possible, alongside heat retention in the cooler months. The design team also highlights that the house is ’… heated with a wood pellet heater, which is prepared for connecting a water-fired stove and a solar system. Comprehensive comparative calculations in the planning phase regarding the construction costs with regard to balancing between conversion and cultivation as well as a demolition and new solution have resulted in a clear added value of utilization quality and areas for the cultivation solution which have also been confirmed in the execution.’
Anyway, that's enough talking, as we know you're keen to see some pictures, so let's get to them!
Just look at the fantastic dialogue the architects have created here! A wonderfully traditional settler's home has accepted a new, concrete annexe with ease and it actually makes the entire property look more contemporary, as a whole. The muted gray palette looks so good!
We are a little bit in love with this annexe, if we can be honest. Though the construction is simple, the inclusion of lots of glazing has really lifted the industrial look and must have drawn endless light inside as well. Who knew such contrasting designs could work so well?
It was always going to be difficult to blend a strikingly new building with a traditional one, but this terrace has managed it with such aplomb! Concrete steps that mirror the annexe seamlessly transition into wooden decking, which marries up to the old house so well and reflects the exterior shingle cladding as well. What a cohesive collection of shapes and finishes!
This picture really shows how much curb appeal this house has, from the street! Here you can see the new garage, industrial garden gates and a wonderfully simple driveway design that helps to marry the old and new elements all together. Does bright white render ever look anything other than fabulous? We don't think so!
We KNEW all those windows were filling the annexe interior with light and here's the proof! Understated white walls and natural wood flooring keep the look here contemporary and minimal, which is a lovely reflection of the exterior of this new extension.
Ahhh, so this annexe isn't totally simple, as it has sneaky storage built in wherever possible! We don't envy the owners, having to decide which part of the house to spend time in, as we are sure the old house must be just as inviting and beguiling, albeit in a different way!
