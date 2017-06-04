2 beautiful summerhouses to swoon over

Are you always thinking about investing in a home for the summer months? Then it's time to get serious, dive into some inspiration and really get that planning started, which is why we are going to show you a pair of absolutely super summerhouses. Your architect seriously won't know what's hit them, when you rock up with these pictures as inspiration, but that's all part of the fun, isn't it? Let's admire these striking houses!
What we love about this design so much is that there is no garden; nature IS the garden! Nestled into the surroundings perfectly, this lovely wooden summerhouse might not be a mansion, but it has bags of style. The overhanging roof is a wonderful touch that continues to sweep around the side to create a private entrance and offers much-needed shade for the terrace as well. Wow!
Don't you just love the striated wood effect that radiates all over this building? Picture this; you've had a long week at work, so you jump in the car and drive out to this secluded little haven for a long weekend and this is what greets you upon your arrival. Relaxation guaranteed!
The natural wood cladding really does add a warm and summery feel here, don't you think? How about we show you a second summerhouse, but give you a peek of the inside as well?
We've decided that these houses are far too nice to simply stay in during the summer, so we would be happy to live in one all year! Again, the setting is superb here, but let's get a little closer!
These perimeter terraces are absolutely lovely and offer such an easy way to enjoy some sunshine, without straying too far from all the amenities of the house itself! Gorgeous!
Yeah, it's official; we could see ourselves out on this terrace, on a beanbag, or maybe in a hammock. that would do very nicely indeed!
Just look at the way the surroundings have been perfectly framed by all the windows here, in order to turn the view into living, evolving art! The lovely amount of natural light that flows inside is an added bonus and we would have decorated very similarly to this, as an understated look let's the house do ALL the talking!
Bright, beautiful and functional, this home looks to have been designed with one purpose in mind; to really help you get away from it all.
These homes really are for all seasons, don't you think? If a wooden home is at the top of your wish list, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 unforgettable wood-rich houses.