Make your garden a beacon for bees

When you learn that one of every three bites of food that we enjoy has come about as a direct result of the hard work that bees put into pollinating the environment, you'll quickly realize just how important it is to do everything in our power to make their lives a little easier! Canada is at the forefront of bee nutrition programs and impressively, statistics show that hive numbers in the country are significantly on the rise, but we can all be doing more to help!
Bees need to feed, in order to carry out their duties to the best of their abilities, so even if you don't fancy donning a fancy white suit and offering them a permanent home in your garden, you can definitely look into the possibility of planting the right flowers for them to enjoy! It's national planting week here in Canada, so before you settle on your preferred seed choices with your gardener, why not take a look at some of our suggestions and do your bit to help the bees?
A lot of the flowers that bees love the most are considered to be weeds and thistles are right up there! Don't worry that you can't have a beautiful garden if you focus on bees, as there are some stunning thistle varieties that offer gorgeous color, such as the Grey Lady one, seen here!
Clematis flowers come in all shapes and colors, which makes them great for your garden and a delicious feast for bees as well! try to mix a few varieties in together, to offer a better bee banquet!
Foxgloves look as though they have been tailor-made just for bees, as their openings are just big enough for a chunky bumble bee to nestle into for a good nectar feed! Be aware that these can be a little dangerous in a family garden though!
It's a piece of cake to grab a packet of mixed wild seeds to simply scatter throughout your garden, as once they are sown, you need to give them no more attention! Bees aren't overly fussy in terms of how pretty they want a garden to be, but you can rest assured that you'll love the look of a wild space and they will dine out in it!
Ignore the Alliums for just a moment, as we'll be coming back to them! For now, focus on the lovely blooms in the background, which bees go crazy for! Rhododendrons are a fragrant and beautiful bloom that look as good as they taste (to bees!).
Poppy pollen is so addictive for bees, which is why you'll soon see a wonderful number of furry friends buzzing into your garden! There are certain varieties that they like more than others and with a huge variety of colors to choose from as well, you'll be spoilt for choice.
Lots of people love to plant Alliums because they have a very striking appearance, but they are also a bee's best friend! Alliums basically offer the perfect little landing pod for bumble bees and they must taste incredible, as they always come back for more!
