Make your garden a beacon for bees

When you learn that one of every three bites of food that we enjoy has come about as a direct result of the hard work that bees put into pollinating the environment, you'll quickly realize just how important it is to do everything in our power to make their lives a little easier! Canada is at the forefront of bee nutrition programs and impressively, statistics show that hive numbers in the country are significantly on the rise, but we can all be doing more to help!

Bees need to feed, in order to carry out their duties to the best of their abilities, so even if you don't fancy donning a fancy white suit and offering them a permanent home in your garden, you can definitely look into the possibility of planting the right flowers for them to enjoy! It's national planting week here in Canada, so before you settle on your preferred seed choices with your gardener, why not take a look at some of our suggestions and do your bit to help the bees?