A family home with serious presence

Grab your passport guys, because you aren't going to want to stay in Canada anymore, once you've seen this Belgian extravaganza of a home! The owners of this property had a very clear vision to give their architect, namely that they were huge admirers of the renowned building designer Frank Lloyd Wright and would love a home that reflected that. Specific inspiration has clearly been taken from his earlier designs, called
prairie style houses. If you have a little Google, you'll soon see some striking similarities!
Wonderfully, it's not just the exterior facade that bears a resemblance to the work of a great architect, as the interior division of space floor plans that bring it to life as well, but we want to bring one more thing to your attention; the color palette! Beautifully neutral, with white brickwork and a myriad of gray accents, we just know that you are about to fall in love, so don't allow us to stand in the way. Let the romance commence!
Each angle of this house shows something new and exciting and we have to say that the garden is really helping as well! This is just such a cohesive property and landscaping project and the multiple levels make it so enigmatic and intriguing! The built-in terrace, with a sleek overhang looks outrageous!
Would you just look at how beautiful, striking and dramatic this home is? Now we know where the design came from, we can really see the some piquant details! The almost modular styling, a roof that looks separate to the building and more glazing than you can shake a stick at! GORGEOUS!
Urn-shaped planters, minimalist columns and modernist flat roofs shouldn't all work together, but wow, they really do! They all create a constantly evolving design aesthetic that keeps you on your toes and are you noticing how much of a role greenery plays here? It almost feels as though nature is trying to reclaim the house. What a look!
Teal? For a front door and garage? YES! Doesn't it work so well wit hall the gray and white facets here? It also blends with the greenery so well and offers a little flash of modernity that doesn't overshadow the rest of the design too much. If anything, this color choice is simply the cherry on the sundae!
There aren't many images of the interior available, but we will show you this bedroom, which is a perfect demonstration of not only the total internal/external color cohesion (check out that teal headboard!) but also the innovative architecture as well! Don't you love this floating wall?
