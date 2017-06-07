A family home with serious presence

Grab your passport guys, because you aren't going to want to stay in Canada anymore, once you've seen this Belgian extravaganza of a home! The owners of this property had a very clear vision to give their architect, namely that they were huge admirers of the renowned building designer Frank Lloyd Wright and would love a home that reflected that. Specific inspiration has clearly been taken from his earlier designs, called prairie style houses . If you have a little Google, you'll soon see some striking similarities!

Wonderfully, it's not just the exterior facade that bears a resemblance to the work of a great architect, as the interior division of space floor plans that bring it to life as well, but we want to bring one more thing to your attention; the color palette! Beautifully neutral, with white brickwork and a myriad of gray accents, we just know that you are about to fall in love, so don't allow us to stand in the way. Let the romance commence!