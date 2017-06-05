The blue house with a heart of gold

You must have heard of the Hamptons, right? The exclusive holiday location preferred by big names in New York? Well, today, we are going to show you a home that was designed by architects to emulate the properties found there! Built in 2007, this utterly gorgeous rural home boasts fabulously spacious and bright rooms, not to mention a pastel facade that is as pretty as a picture! A combination of a geothermal heat pump, with cooling function, and a large fireplace in the living room offer all the warmth and ventilation needed and the classically country aesthetic has been drawn through into the interior, with exposed beams making a real statement. If you've never considered a pastel-colored home before, we'll put money on it that you will after this… so let's see!
The pretty bluebell hue of this house is blowing us away! We've never really considered baby blue as a possible house colour but we really are now! Painted on lovely wood cladding and with white wood trims and vibrant orange roof tiles in place, there is a stunning contrast.
Is this not the very epitome of a traditional country home? A host of wooden cladding makes this house so charming and homey and with terraces included everywhere possible, there is such a sociable vibe going on! Even if this was a year-round home, it would feel like a perpetual holiday.
Apart from the chimney, there is an astonishing level of symmetry going on with this house, which really amplifies the generous proportions. Just look at the inch-perfect window placements and that huge terrace, sat right in the centre! We can't stop staring! Oh, and did we mention that the house is blue? We did? OK, just checking!
We told you this house was focused on social functions and the open-plan living and dining room space really proves that! With a private sitting room as well, this would work so well for families who sometimes want individual space. There's even a home gym!
Three bedrooms, two generous bathrooms and… A GAMES ROOM really knock this upper level off the scale! This is a house that has it all; good looks, beautiful proportions and a few funky twists and turns. We love it… including the color!
