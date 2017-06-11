Risky Business: Safe home reno tips to keep in mind

With an interior reno completed, you'll turn your attention to the outdoors, which is where a lot of people come unstruck! Outdoor lighting is fabulous and makes your home look incredible, but if you don't use the right transformers or sockets, you could run into serious problems. We think it's best to leave this to a professional electrician. You can sort the plants out, but leave the wiring to someone more experienced!

For more reno tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Kitchen renos: Where to splurge and where to save.