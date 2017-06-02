8 rustic bathrooms we relish

A good design mostly consists of a good mix of styles in a house!
Today, we invite you to browse through rustic bathrooms that can fit into any modern or classic environment. If you like originality, you'll be very interested in these beautiful spaces, designed by some of homify's top professionals.
After reading this article and relishing in 8 rustic bathrooms, you'll be inspired to add a little rustic touch to your own bathroom whether in the form of stone, wood or furniture!
Shall we take a look?
A beautiful rustic door can change the style of your bathroom, as we can see in this design. Look at how this simple element gives a lot of originality to the bathroom.
Why not insert natural wood in your bathroom?
With natural elements, you will create a hyper rustic design in your modern room. Look at this picture! What a beautiful bathroom!
Add a rustic dresser or cabinet to your bathroom, creating a unique and original design.
In this example, we can see how rustic furniture also creates a romantic ambiance, suiting the room perfectly.
In country houses, we often find that rustic bathrooms take advantage of the design of stone walls. But you can create this look and feel in your bathroom by adding stone to the walls, without needing a country-style house! This natural material works wonders.
There are many classic accessories that you can insert into your bathroom such as gorgeous baskets or stools made with woven wood. These elements will harmonize well with the rest of the room too!
The tiles that you use to dress up your bathroom can change the whole look and feel. In this example, the green olive tiles contrast beautifully with the rest of the room, which utilizes natural wood.
What else do you need?
In this kind of design, rustic style flows from every angle. The walls and floors are made with natural wood, while the finishes are very contemporary.
