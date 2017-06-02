8 rustic bathrooms we relish

A good design mostly consists of a good mix of styles in a house!

Today, we invite you to browse through rustic bathrooms that can fit into any modern or classic environment. If you like originality, you'll be very interested in these beautiful spaces, designed by some of homify's top professionals.

After reading this article and relishing in 8 rustic bathrooms, you'll be inspired to add a little rustic touch to your own bathroom whether in the form of stone, wood or furniture!

Shall we take a look?