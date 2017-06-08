A home for the suburbs – with plans!

Today at homify, we are going to explore a 1137 square foot home in the suburbs and see just how fabulous modern architecture can be.

This home isn't too big but the architects, HOMEKONCEPT, have utilized space flawlessly. They've also combined contemporary design with clean lines and minimalist precision.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will also get a chance to examine the architectural plans that make up this home. We will really will get to see every last detail!