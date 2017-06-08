A home for the suburbs – with plans!

Today at homify, we are going to explore a 1137 square foot home in the suburbs and see just how fabulous modern architecture can be.
This home isn't too big but the architects, HOMEKONCEPT, have utilized space flawlessly. They've also combined contemporary design with clean lines and minimalist precision.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will also get a chance to examine the architectural plans that make up this home. We will really will get to see every last detail!
The front of the house features neutral tones including a grey facade, dark grey tiled roof and white finishes. This is very simple and elegant.
The covered entrance welcomes family and friends while the small front garden adds a splash of greenery.
Fro this angle, we can see how the back of the home opens up onto a neat and stylish wooden terrace, with sun loungers. This wooden area is the ideal spot for relaxing and enjoying the sunshine and fresh air.
If we examine the terrace area a little closer, we can see that it flows into a whole outdoor living space. This instantly makes the home feel that much bigger, while adding a whole area for entertaining family and friends, reading a good book or just having an afternoon nap.
Tip: For outdoor areas, opt for durable furniture that will last in all weather conditions.
If we head inside the home, we can see that grey and white tones dominate, just like outside the home. This creates an elegant and sophisticated look and feel. However, the designers have also opted for blue tones for a touch of colour and ambiance.
Tip: Blue is a very serene and peaceful colour for the home.
Here we can see the open plan design of the home, which makes for a very spacious and interactive interior. The family can talk to each other no matter where they are in the living area!
The designers have used functional elements such as the television and the fireplace to bring sophistication and charm to the home – a great tip if you want a more minimalist design.
Tip: Add a pot plant or a vase of flowers for a splash of natural and subtle beauty.
If you like the look and feel of a minimalist design, then you need to ensure that you have plenty of storage space like we see in this kitchen!
Cupboards, drawers and shelves allow for items to remain accessible but neatly out of sight.
Here we can see a cross-sectional view of the home in the architectural plans, revealing the height and shape of the design. These plans are very important, ensuring that the architects, builders and home owners remain on the same page.
The floor plan is equally important, ensuring that space is distributed adequately. The double-garage keeps the cars under cover while the open plan layout of the home gives the feeling of space.
Do you see how the bedrooms are more private and closed off?
