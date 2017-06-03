Your browser is out-of-date.

15 inspiring ways to merge your living and dining rooms

Leigh Leigh
CASA F+G: HOME SWEET HOME, Architetto Francesco Franchini Architetto Francesco Franchini Modern dining room
Interior design is increasingly moving to a time where interior spaces are integrated, allowing for a very social, engaging and spacious environment. You get an open, bright and friendly home that maximizes the square footage! 

However, it can sometimes be difficult to furnish and decorate spaces properly when they are integrated because you need to learn how to create balance and harmony between the colours, furniture and distribution.

Not to fear, today we are going to point out three mistakes that you are making when it comes to integrating a dining room and living room:

1. Defining a focal point to maintain harmony in both spaces

2. Clearly delimiting the different zones with decor and lighting

3. Following the same style for a living room and dining room

In this homify article, we have curated 15 stunning examples that will serve as a guide for decorating living rooms and dining rooms.

You won't believe how many options exist!

1. Neutral tones

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Prenestino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Neutral and earthy tones create balance and harmony throughout, connecting spaces.

2. Black and white

LA LOGGIA HOUSE, LAB16 architettura&design LAB16 architettura&design Minimalist dining room
LAB16 architettura&amp;design

LAB16 architettura&design
LAB16 architettura&amp;design
LAB16 architettura&design

If you're looking for classic integration, opt for black and white.

3. Wood for warmth

Mediterranean Feeling Studio Frasson Mediterranean style dining room
Studio Frasson

Mediterranean Feeling

Studio Frasson
Studio Frasson
Studio Frasson

When in doubt use a wooden piece of furniture as the protagonist. You'll have a warm and charming environment.

4. A wall with one colour

CASA F+G: HOME SWEET HOME, Architetto Francesco Franchini Architetto Francesco Franchini Modern dining room
Architetto Francesco Franchini

Architetto Francesco Franchini
Architetto Francesco Franchini
Architetto Francesco Franchini

This grey wall connects the different spaces flawlessly.

5. Minimalist

Ristrutturazione e ampliamento sottotetto in collina, Claude Petarlin Claude Petarlin Minimalist dining room Black
Claude Petarlin

Claude Petarlin
Claude Petarlin
Claude Petarlin

Sometimes all you need is to stick to the most functional of elements.

6. All-white

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

White is a simple yet very effective colour that creates the feeling of space and integration.

7. The lighting

ESTERO, Starg Starg Modern dining room Beige
Starg

Starg
Starg
Starg

Use lighting to create ambiance and warmth in your living areas, connecting them to one another like we see in this design.

8. Use the sofa as a divider

Loft - piazza Emilia - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern dining room
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Use furniture to subtly delimit spaces. The sofa can be a great option, keeping the living room and dining room segregated while still maintaining a beautiful flow.

9. Art and decor

homify Minimalist dining room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep the artwork and decor consistent in both areas, connecting them.

10. Natural light

La casa di Marco e Sofia, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern dining room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Make sure that your living room and dining room receive plenty of natural light. Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

11. Elegance of grey

Ristrutturazione appartamento Calcara di Valsamoggia, Bologna, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Grey and white create a very sophisticated and elegant environment and can make the living areas work in harmony with one another.

12. In one big room

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern living room
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

With the right furniture, you can make one large room look cozy and warm.

13. The L-shaped sofa

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern dining room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Opt for an L-shaped sofa to make the most of space.

14. In small homes too

a casa di Leonardo e Iole, yesHome yesHome Modern living room
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

In smaller homes, connecting the living spaces is even more beneficial. It makes it appear as if there is more floor space.

15. Glass furniture

CST | White box apartment, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Minimalist dining room
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

Glass furniture can also create the feeling of space in a small living area.

Also have a look at these tips: 7 winning ways to merge your living and dining room.

Would you integrate your dining room and living room?

