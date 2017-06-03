15 inspiring ways to merge your living and dining rooms

Interior design is increasingly moving to a time where interior spaces are integrated, allowing for a very social, engaging and spacious environment. You get an open, bright and friendly home that maximizes the square footage!

However, it can sometimes be difficult to furnish and decorate spaces properly when they are integrated because you need to learn how to create balance and harmony between the colours, furniture and distribution.

Not to fear, today we are going to point out three mistakes that you are making when it comes to integrating a dining room and living room:

1. Defining a focal point to maintain harmony in both spaces

2. Clearly delimiting the different zones with decor and lighting

3. Following the same style for a living room and dining room

In this homify article, we have curated 15 stunning examples that will serve as a guide for decorating living rooms and dining rooms.

You won't believe how many options exist!